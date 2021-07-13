Gators WR Justin Shorter Shows off Number Change On Instagram

Announced via social media, Florida Gators receiver Justin Shorter will be changing his number from 89 to 4 this season.

Florida Gators receiver Justin Shorter will be changing his number from No. 89 to No. 4. Shorter posted a sneak peek of the change a couple of weeks ago, but it wasn't confirmed until today.

While it hasn't been made official yet on the team's website and roster, it appears that the change will come this year during his redshirt junior season.

The redshirt junior receiver originally joining the program as a transfer student from Penn State last season as a redshirt sophomore. He entered the collegiate ranks as one of the top receivers in the nation, thought of as a five-star player by nearly all outlets.

While his career thus far hasn't panned out how he would have expected, he was able to contribute in a major way last season, especially in the redzone.

On the year, Shorter accounted for 25 receptions for 268 yards and three touchdowns. While he did not put up gaudy numbers, that is almost by the design of the Florida offense.

Under head coach Dan Mullen, Florida receivers have often been rotated, meaning their snaps can be few and far between, or opportunities can come and go as the game goes on.

This year, Shorter is expected to make a major leap as one of the team's primary targets. This will come following the departure of yet another starting receiver from Florida's offense. Kadarius Toney was selected in the first round of this year's draft. And Trevon Grimes would leave the collegiate ranks via undrafted free agency.

Replacing their production won't come easy, but it appears Shorter is next in line to help in that area. Now, Shorter will do so sporting a brand-new number.