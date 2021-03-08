Florida Gators TE Kemore Gamble Braces for Extended Role in 2021

The Florida Gators tight end group has undergone some major changes in the past few weeks, giving Kemore Gamble an opportunity to assume the reins in 2021.

“Just be the hammer, not the nail,” is the mantra of the Florida Gators tight end position.

Following a year in which the tight end position for the University of Florida was an essential piece to their offensive dominance, the Gators were slated to continue forward with top-tier talent at the position in the near future.

Acquiring a commitment from highly coveted tight end transfer from LSU in Arik Gilbert, Florida was set to receive the closest possible replacement to Kyle Pitts given Gilbert’s unique size and athleticism.

However, following an unexpected turn of events that saw Gilbert withdraw his UF commitment, the tight end position is once again left with big shoes to fill going into 2021. As a result, the talent is going to have to come from in-house.

While losing out on a prospect like Gilbert significantly hinders the Gators tight end corps in terms of overall talent and depth, the unit is one that found success — albeit limited — in 2020 outside of Pitts.

Specifically, in the form of Kemore Gamble.

Recording 10 receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns on the season, Gamble’s stats may not pop off the page, but his impact in the World’s Largest Cocktail Party (3 catches, 51 yards and a touchdown) helped to produce an exciting Gators victory to claim the SEC East.

Gamble understands his role in the Florida offense going forward, and his strengths aid the Gators to continue operating in a similar fashion as they did with Kyle Pitts.

“I say I’m more of a finesse guy. I like to finesse people and I say my strength is the passing game,” Gamble said in relation to his strengths as a player, compared to that of Pitts. “I need to work on my running game still, getting more power, and get tougher when I’m blocking. That’s what I think my weakness is right now.”

As someone who was widely considered the blocking tight end in recent years, his self-confidence in the passing game and emphasis to improve halting defenders from reaching the ball carrier presents Florida with a do-it-all weapon to be creative with.

His prowess in the rushing game has been his staple, creating opportunities for check and releases into the flat or a wheel route to the boundary as seen against the Bulldogs. Gamble provides a different look to the offense, one that a more balanced attack will benefit from.

His dedication to staying true to himself reigns as an important factor of his development as he isn’t attempting to be someone he’s not.

“I think about myself. Kyle Pitts is Kyle Pitts,” Gamble said when asked if he would attempt to model his game after the Gators former star. “There’s only one Kyle Pitts and there’s only one Kemore Gamble. I do things that I am good at. He does things that he’s good at.”

However, that doesn’t mean Gamble didn’t take anything away from the time he spent with Pitts in the tight end room. “I got some of my route running from him. How he runs routes, he’s always using speed and he’s using his length to his advantage.”

Providing a change in pace to the position in 2021 as a more traditional tight end — pairing his polished blocking skills with a flashed potential in the passing game — Gamble presents new starting quarterback Emory Jones and the Gators offense an intriguing weapon to utilize.

While he won’t be attempting to carry the load by himself, splitting time with junior Keon Zipperer, Gamble will be called upon to replicate the performances he had against the likes of Georgia and Vanderbilt last season.

The expectation is not to mirror the immense impact of a generational talent in Pitts but instead to provide sustainability to a unit that — when executing — aids a Dan Mullen-coached offense in more ways than one.