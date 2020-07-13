Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts Compared to NFL Rising Star

For the Florida Gators, the name "Kyle" is perhaps one of the most popular amongst fans, not only because of Gators quarterback Kyle Trask but, also for one of the best tight ends in the nation, Kyle Pitts.

As a junior heading into what may be his last season in a Gators uniform this season, Pitts has received an awful lot of attention from NFL analysts and draftniks alike, often grading him as a first-round prospect, and perhaps the first tight end off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft next year. This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to anyone as Pitts demonstrated last year why he'd be so valuable, especially in today's NFL.

The years of having a blocking tight end as your starting player in 11-personnel (one tight end, one running back) are long gone. Now, many teams around the NFL - and in college for that matter -, have adjusted, knowing how important it is to present a mismatch for a defense's linebackers and safeties. Pitts epitomized this role at Florida last season.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, the network's top-draft analyst thinks highly of Pitts, and after watching him closely in three games from last season, against Tennessee, LSU coming away with high marks for the big tight end.

"I love his athleticism, but I was even more impressed with his instincts and savvy as a route runner," Jeremiah wrote in his latest scouting report for Pitts. "He understands how to work and settle in space versus zone coverage and he also has a good feel for attacking the leverage of his defender. That bodes well for his adjustment to the NFL game."

At 6-foot-6, 239-pounds Pitts is one of the most physically-imposing players on the Gators offense, contributing for 54 receptions, 659 and five touchdowns last season as the team's leading-contributor for receptions, falling just a few yards and one touchdown shy of the leader in all receiving categories (Van Jefferson).

Pitts is special, he possesses the best of both worlds attributes for a tight end, not only due to his size but due to his speed and athleticism as well. While Jeremiah does say he would like Pitts to gain a few pounds in order to bode better in the blocking game, he does add that, "once he gets stronger, I think he could emerge as an asset instead of a liability in this department."

Pitts has already responded to concerns about his weight, packing on more muscle during the offseason.

College-pro comparisons are difficult, oftentimes they miss the mark in terms of a direct comparison due to the talent-level difference which are inherent from any rise of competition, but Jeremiah hits the nail on the head with his comparison for Pitts - Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

Waller, 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, is a late bloomer at 27-years-old but is thought of by many in league circles as a rising star in the NFL landscape, someone to be mentioned along with the very best at the position such as George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz.

Last season, Waller came onto the scene after essentially being out of the NFL for three seasons prior due to injuries, discipline issues and not having a true shot. He responded in kind with 90 receptions for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns on the year in a struggling Raiders offense.

"Waller played wide receiver during his college career at Georgia Tech, and Pitts sees plenty of reps on the outside in Florida's offense. Both guys can really stretch the field and their length creates huge targets for their quarterbacks. They can each use their speed to create separation on deep crossers and they pull away from defenders after the catch.

"Overall, Waller is one of the top-tier tight ends in the game today and I see similar upside with Pitts," Jeremiah added.

For Pitts, regardless of whether or not there is college football this year, he will continue to be looked at as one of the best tight ends to come out of Florida - an eventual first-round pick.