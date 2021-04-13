Gators' Kyle Trask, Pitts To Be Featured On ESPN's Pre-Draft Programing

Two former Florida Gators will be featured on ESPN's pre-draft coverage in anticipation for this month's NFL Draft.

It won't be long before two Florida Gators grace your television screens again, and ESPN has made sure of that. Announced yesterday, both former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and quarterback Kyle Trask will be featured on ESPN's pre-draft coverage leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pitts, last year's Mackey Award winner, will be featured on the network's Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL serious. It will follow soon-to-be NFL rookies through their final days in college football, their hometowns and their pro days through the draft. The series is set to air on four consecutive weeks, according to the press release.

Along with Pitts, Ohio State's Justin Fields, Penn State's Micah Parson and South Carolina's Jaycee Horn will all be featured. The weeks they will be airing are April 13, 20, 27 and May 5.

Pitts would take over the college football scene last season as the nat ion's top tight end. While he was unable to play in all 12 games due to injury, he still led all tight ends in the majority of statistical categories with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. He would become Trask's go-to weapon throughout the year.

As for Trask, he will be featured on QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit. It will be a seven-episode series with six of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the nation as the ones featured. For Trask, the theme will focus on his journe7yu from high school back up to a multi-year starter at Florida.

The episode will air on Monday, April 19 at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2. The entire series will premiere across four consecutive days, according to the release. Along with Trask, it will feature Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Alabama's Mac Jones, Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and BYU's Zach Wilson.

