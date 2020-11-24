Essentially, this is where it all began. Well over a year ago now, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask took the field in place of an injured Feleipe Franks and began his journey as the team's starting quarterback against the Kentucky Wildcats.

While he did not start that game - Franks would get hurt early on -, he would go on to start the remainder of the season, never looking back.

Now, Trask is looking to reignite the flame that began it all against Kentucky this week, ready to get another victory and take his team to a 7-1 record.

"It kind of made me realize how long ago that was, that was the, you know, close to the beginning of last year was probably well over a year," Trask said on Monday when asked if he thought of Kentucky as the place where it all began. "So yeah, it's been a while just ready to play them again, try to get another win."

This journey had been a long time coming for the Florida signal-caller. Trask began his career as the team's backup, as he did years prior during high school, simply riding the bench until his number was called. While there was a moment in 2018 when he thought there was a chance to take over, he would get injured, ending his season.

Now, Trask is cemented as the team's starting quarterback, occasionally but rarely relinquishing his duties during the game to sub-packages for backup quarterbacks Emory Jones or Anthony Richardson, and is currently the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at the end of the year, one of the most prestigious honors in all of sports.

On Saturday, Trask will get an opportunity to relive his shining moments, soaking it all in and coming practically full circle.

"Yeah I think about it a lot because you know it's a huge moment for my career is kind of, you know, being a backup for all that time, it kind of is waiting on that moment where you get your opportunity and that kind of was where I got my chance to really get some meaningful reps and do something good for my team," said Trask.

"So yeah, I do think about it a lot. Just kind of my true beginnings in terms of when I finally got in the field for games, and you know it's been a crazy journey so far. I think we're just getting started."

A crazy journey that has ended up even crazier during perhaps the craziest year in college football history, perhaps one of the craziest the world has seen, period, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. All of this has led to a ton of success for Florida this season, and with a few games to go in the regular season, a victory over Kentucky could become the cherry on top for Trask.

Even with the idea of the Gators potentially becoming part of the conversation surrounding the College Football Playoffs, with the rankings being released for the first time today, Trask and his team isn't looking to that. In fact, the quarterback says, he doesn't even know when they'll be out.

“I had no idea when those were coming out or whatever," said Trask. "Our main focus is on Kentucky obviously right now. We know we control our own destiny and we know everything we want is in our hands as long as we win out and that’s our main focus right now.”

The Gators will have an opportunity to continue its winning streak this Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium against the team that, ultimately, started this journey to begin with.