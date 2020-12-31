Florida Gators DL Kyree Campbell Declares for NFL Draft

Defensive tackle Kyree Campbell will forgo an extra season of eligibility in pursuit of an NFL career.

Florida Gators defensive tackle Kyree Campbell announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Campbell, a senior at Florida, played in seven games this season, accounting for 24 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. In his career, Campbell has tallied 112 tackles (31 solos), 11.5 TFL and five sacks. He has been an integral part of the Florida defensive line for some time, particularly this season.

After missing the team's first three games, Campbell suited up for the remaining eight contests before the Cotton Bowl, allowing the Gators defense to play its defensive line the way it set out to play before the season began. Players such as Zachary Carter and Brenton Cox, in particular, were able to play in their more natural positions, allowing for better production.

Earlier in the year, Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham spoke highly of the defensive tackle, noting his importance to the defense this season.

"I think No. 1 the impact, if you were to look at statistically games played with him and games played without him, it would be a substantial difference," Grantham said of Campbell in November.

"In everything, not only the runs but third-down efficiency, and that kind of goes back to the runs because you have to do third-and-long and that kind of deal. Also, the attitude can be contagious, meaning that type of competitive fire, that relentless desire to be a really physical player can rub off on people.

"It can help during the course of the game so I think all of that is the reason we’re making progress and moving where we need to, and he has a lot of credit for that.”

The Gators will hope to figure out a replacement for the bruising defensive tackle next season in 2021.