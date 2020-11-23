SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Gators DT Kyree Campbell Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Demetrius Harvey

Following a 38-17 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores the No. 6 Florida Gators have been honored with just one player earning SEC recognition this week in defensive tackle Kyree Campbell. Campbell has officially been named the SEC's co-defensive lineman of the week for his play against Vanderbilt this past weekend.

While Campbell was awarded an SEC honor, receiver Kadarius Toney earned the honor of being named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for the second time this season after totaling 191 all-purpose yards in Saturday’s win.

"The award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission to honor football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung," Florida stated in its release.

Against Vanderbilt, Campbell helped the Gators defense stop the Commodores for just 87 yards on the ground, one of the team's best performances against the run on the season. Florida currently ranks No. 1 in the SEC in sacks per game with three, and No. 2 in tackles-for-loss per game with 6.43.

Campbell has been a breath of fresh air for the Florida defense thus far this season. After missing the first three games of the season, Campbell's influence on the defense has been extraordinary, allowing players to revert back to their more natural positions with others given time off to rest.

Thus far this season, Campbell has contributed 15 tackles, two-and-a-half tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks through four games on the year.

Toney has been the second-best playmaker on the Florida offense this season and contributed to 107 receiving yards and a touchdown to go along with 191 all-purpose yards during the team's victory on Saturday. Thus far this season, Toney has added 45 receptions for 503 yards and seven touchdowns, all career highs.

"Toney and Kyle Pitts became the first Gators duo since Louis Murphy and Percy Harvin in 2008 to both have at least seven receiving touchdowns for the season."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts To Return vs. Kentucky

Kyle Pitts is set to return after missing two games with injuries.

Zach Goodall

Around the SEC: How the Rest of the League Fared in Week 9

Checking in around the rest of the SEC following week nine's games.

michaelknauff

Gators TE Room Showcasing Versatility, Gamble Latest To Produce

For the Florida Gators, there is an abundance of offensive talent, especially at the tight end position.

Demetrius Harvey

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Navigating the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Florida Gators' 21-point victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Brandon Carroll

by

stjohnsgator

Gators HC Dan Mullen 'Ho-Hum' On 38-17 Victory Over Vanderbilt

The Florida Gators defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 38-17, but was the victory enough to keep momentum?

Demetrius Harvey

No Changes for Florida Gators in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

The College Football Playoff poll will debut on Tuesday night.

Zach Goodall

Florida Pauses Basketball Team Activities Due to COVID-19

The Florida Gators will tip-off their 2020-21 season a little later than expected.

Zach Goodall

Kaiir Elam Breaks Down Florida's Defensive Issues vs. Vanderbilt

What caused the Florida Gators' defensive issues against Vanderbilt?

Zach Goodall

Five Key Takeaways From Florida's 38-17 Performance Against Vanderbilt

What did we learn from the Florida Gators' performance against the Vanderbilt Commodores?

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Break School Record, Take Down Vanderbilt Commodores 38-17

The No. 6 Florida Gators took care of business today, defeating the winless Vanderbilt Commodores 38-17.

Demetrius Harvey