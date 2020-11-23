Gators DT Kyree Campbell Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Following a 38-17 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores the No. 6 Florida Gators have been honored with just one player earning SEC recognition this week in defensive tackle Kyree Campbell. Campbell has officially been named the SEC's co-defensive lineman of the week for his play against Vanderbilt this past weekend.

While Campbell was awarded an SEC honor, receiver Kadarius Toney earned the honor of being named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for the second time this season after totaling 191 all-purpose yards in Saturday’s win.

"The award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission to honor football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung," Florida stated in its release.

Against Vanderbilt, Campbell helped the Gators defense stop the Commodores for just 87 yards on the ground, one of the team's best performances against the run on the season. Florida currently ranks No. 1 in the SEC in sacks per game with three, and No. 2 in tackles-for-loss per game with 6.43.

Campbell has been a breath of fresh air for the Florida defense thus far this season. After missing the first three games of the season, Campbell's influence on the defense has been extraordinary, allowing players to revert back to their more natural positions with others given time off to rest.

Thus far this season, Campbell has contributed 15 tackles, two-and-a-half tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks through four games on the year.

Toney has been the second-best playmaker on the Florida offense this season and contributed to 107 receiving yards and a touchdown to go along with 191 all-purpose yards during the team's victory on Saturday. Thus far this season, Toney has added 45 receptions for 503 yards and seven touchdowns, all career highs.

"Toney and Kyle Pitts became the first Gators duo since Louis Murphy and Percy Harvin in 2008 to both have at least seven receiving touchdowns for the season."