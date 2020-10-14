SI.com
Report: Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers Football Game Postponed

Demetrius Harvey

The No. 10 Florida Gators will not be taking on the LSU Tigers this week, according to multiple reports, including one from The Advocate's Brooks Kubena as well as WCJB20's Jacquie Franciulli.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak among the Florida football team, which includes 19 players who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports, the Gators' game against the LSU Tigers has been postponed.

The Gators entered the week set to face off against LSU on Oct. 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET., however that game will now be postponed until further notice. The Gators will not be able to play their rival in the SEC West and will have to use this week as a bye week until the team can get a full understanding of the spread of the virus.

Florida-LSU is now the second SEC matchup this season that has been forced to postpone due to an outbreak within a program. Earlier this week, Vanderbilt was postponed its matchup against the Missouri Tigers due to a similar outbreak that left it with just 56 scholarship players last week in a 41-7 loss to South Carolina.

Earlier Wednesday, Gators head coach Dan Mullen indicated that the team is still attempting to get an idea of how the outbreak occurred.

“We saw a spike of positive tests on Sunday,” Mullen told the media. “We’re getting a better idea of trying to trace the origin of it. We’ve not been able to do that.”

RELATED: Mullen Addresses Gators COVID-19 Outbreak, Apologizes for Comments

Last week, Mullen was under fire due to comments made following the team's 41-38 loss to Texas A&M. After the game, the Gators head coach stated he would like to "pack the Swamp" in an effort to gain an advantage over any opponent to enter, similarly to how he felt the Aggies did in its game that included a reported 24,709 fans in attendance.

On Wednesday, Mullen apologized for his comments, stating that he respects the local health officials and didn't mean to offend anyone.

There has been no word as of right now on when the game will take place, however, the SEC has put in a set week, Dec. 12, to play games that are postponed if needed.

Florida athletic director Scott Striklin will be holding a press conference to discuss the recent COVID-19 developments at 2:00 p.m., ET.

