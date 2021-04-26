What Florida Gators CB Marco Wilson Will Bring to His NFL Team

The Florida Gators cornerback has had an up-and-down career, but Marco Wilson could become a late-round gem for some team looking for upside.

There's much to think about when considering an inconsistent performer at the collegiate level in how they could perform in the NFL. With former Gators cornerback Marco Wilson, the teams will likely be weighing just that, and it will ultimately dictate where he is selected in this week's draft.

Wison, 5-foot-11, 191 pounds, is thought to be one of the most athletic cornerbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft, performing out of this world during his pro day in March. While these numbers are not technically "official" due to the league canceling the NFL Combine, the relative scores are still valid.

During his pro day, Wilson jumped an impressive 43.5 inches in the vertical jump, while posting an impressive 136 inches in the broad jump. He also showed off his strength with 26 bench-press reps of 225 pounds. His athletic metrics make him the No. 3 ranked cornerback out of 1784, according to Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Score metric.

On the field was a different story for Wilson, however. While his freshman season in which he became one of the only true freshmen to start for the Gators during his first game of the season, was admirable. He would play in only y two games during his second season due to an injury.

In total, Wilson played 36 games for Florida, tallying 103 tackles and three interceptions. Wilson's athletic profile dictates that h3e could play inside and out within an NFL offense, which he did plenty of during his time at Florida. While his technique could use some work, he played at a high level at times during his career.

Last season, Wilson's stock seemingly crashed. Surrounded by lesser talent than a year prior, Wilson was tasked with becoming one of the team's best coverage defenders, something that proved to be difficult as the year moved forward.

Wilson played the majority of last season in the team's wide cornerback position, playing 403 snaps there according to Pro Football Focus while playing 151 snaps in the slot cornerback position. His best game of the season would come against Georgia, grading out with a 72.3 coverage grade, surrendering zero receptions on two targets.

Wilson will add a shiftiness to any NFL team that selects him, able to rely on his athleticism in off-man coverage but shouldn't necessarily be left on an island. With good NFL coaching, he could improve his technique, able to make adjustments with the ball in the air on a much more consistent basis.

Wilson is one of the most pure-projection types of cornerbacks in that he is not a finished product. After missing a year of college football during his four-year career, he still has plenty to work on and could use a redshirt season during his rookie year.

He will likely be selected in the mid-round range, offering some defensive coordinator a weapon to use when ready. His brother, Quincy Wilson, was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts and currently plays for the New York Giants.