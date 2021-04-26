Image credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

Former Florida Gators offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert has announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons. He would play the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being selected in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Here is what Gilbert had to say on Twitter earlier today:

After ten seasons playing in the National Football League, I have decided to retire. I will forever remain grateful for the memories, experiences, friendships, and successes football has provided me. I am thankful l for the coaches, doctors, trainers and staff that have helped me along the way.



I would like to send a special thank you to the Rooney family, Coach Tomlin, Coach Kugler and Kevin Colbert for drafting me in 2011 and giving me the opportunity to live my dream and play for The Pittsburgh Steelers for eight years, cheered on b7y the support of the best fans in the National Football League.



Although my tenure with the Arizona Cardinals was short, I cherished my time win the Grand Canyon State. I wish coach Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals the best of luck this season."



Finally, I would like to give a special thank you to my amazing family and wonderful wife for always s supporting my career and helping me to become the man I am today. I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life post-football.



Gilbert's career with the Steelers would span from 2011 to 2018 before he joined the Cardinals for two seasons in 2019 and 2020. He would ultimately never play a down for the Cardinals, however, opting out last season and placed on the team's reserve/injured list due to a knee injury in Sept. of 2019.

Gilbert, 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, would attend the University of Florida, playing for then-head coach Urban Meyer, who is now in his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguar as the team's head coach. After redshirting his freshman season, he would make his first career start against Florida Atlantic in 2007, playing right guard.

The offensive lineman's career with the transition to the tackle position after that season, playing right tackle in 2009 and holding the position down while switching from the right to the left side multiple times in 2010. He 3woiuld start 30 games in total during his Florida career.

Seve3ral former Florida football players, including offensive linemen Mike and Maurkice Pouncey and tight end Jordan Reed have all announced their retirement from the NFL this year.