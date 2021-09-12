Florida Gators Move Up Two Spots to No. 11 In AP Top 25

The Florida Gators move up two spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 spots.

The completion of the second weekend of the college football season brings an update of the AP Top 25 rankings.

This week, the Florida Gators received a bump up in the rankings, moving up two spots to No. 11 in the second poll of the 2021 season.

Following a 42-20 rout of USF in Tampa this past Saturday, the Gators jumped Iowa State and Notre Dame due to their respective struggles.

Florida is will take on the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in The Swamp on Saturday at 3:30 with a chance to catapult themselves into the top ten with an upset victory. With question marks surround the Gators quarterback position, Florida enters the matchup as a 13.5-point underdog to the Tide.

You can find the top 25 rankings in their entirety below, with previous rankings in parenthesis.

1. Alabama (1)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Oklahoma (4)

4. Oregon (12)

5. Iowa (5)

6. Clemson (6)

7. Texas A&M (5)

8. Cincinnati (7)

9. Notre Dame (5)

10. Ohio State (3)

11. Florida (13)

12. Notre Dame (8)

13. UCLA (16)

14. Iowa State (9)

15. Virginia Tech (19)

16. Coastal Carolina (17)

17. Ole Miss (20)

18. Wisconsin (18)

19. Arizona State (23)

20. Arkansas (NR)

21. North Carolina (24)

22. Auburn (25)

23. Brigham Young (NR)

24. Miami (22)

25. Michigan (NR)

