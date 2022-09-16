Gators Name Four Captains for Week Three Bout with USF

Photo: Brenton Cox Jr.; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The revolving door for the Florida Gators captains continues heading into week three as a new quartet of veteran leaders steps into the fold.

On Friday, Florida announced that edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr., offensive lineman Richard Gouraige, running back Montrell Johnson and punter Jeremy Crawshaw as the team's captain's for the week three contest against USF.

Through three weeks, 12 players have represented the Gators as captains, with a different grouping of four earning the honors each week.

The processes philosophy coincides with how head coach Billy Napier said the team would handle it this season before allowing the team to vote on a permanent set of captains with an understanding of the body of work on the field and as leaders.

"We wait until the season's over, and then we let the players vote and really observe the entire body of work," he said Aug. 31. "You know, I think we tend to give opportunities for individual players throughout the season [game captains] and we have individuals that represent the team each week based off of merit, based off of their track record and what we're observing. And then, you know, we give the players an opportunity to give their opinion at the end of the year."

The four slated to take the field pregame this week bring a leadership presence to their unit and the team.

Cox Jr., a third-year starter for the Gators, shows promise as a dynamic pass rusher that forces opposing offensive lines to account for his position on the field before each snap.

Cox has yet to record a sack this season but expanded his skillset in the offseason to showcase his disruptiveness in other ways — whether it comes against the run or by setting up teammates to make plays. He's recorded 12 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage against Kentucky, which was intercepted by defensive end Gervon Dexter.

His efforts in the Gators' week one win over Utah earned him the Co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Gouraige brings a similar presence to the Gators' trenches on the offensive side of the ball as an established, multi-year starter in a unit. He's been a constant in Florida's success in the past few years from different positions on the field.

Meanwhile, Johnson may be new to Florida, but he's not new to Napier and his system.

The sophomore transfer back from Louisiana currently leads the Gators in rushing attempts (19) and yards (137) on the season in the running back by committee system that features a trio of capable rushers after excelling as a freshman for the Ragin' Cajuns in 2021.

Finally, the unconventional pick of captains in the grouping comes in the third phase of the game by way of the punter. Despite his role as a specialist, Crawshaw has taken on an important leadership role since Napier and Co. took over the reins of the Florida program.

"He's a pretty uplifting person," said kicker Adam Mihalek during a media availability on Wednesday. "Say in practice I miss a kick or something he's like, 'Next one, next one. You got this.' Even things like that or when the whole team is warming up, he'll just be saying, 'Get your mind right,' and things like that."

