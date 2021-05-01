2021 NFL Draft Recap: 8 Florida Gators Selected

Reviewing an eventful draft period that saw eight former Florida Gators over three days.

After an eventful three days, the NFL Draft has concluded.

As the largest live audience event since COVID-19 changed the world, the draft combined to have well over 150,000 people in attendance according to NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell.

At the end of seven rounds and 259 total picks, eight now-former Gators were drafted.

The Gators have now had at least five players drafted in seven consecutive drafts cycles, dating back through 2015. With the draft in the rearview mirror, and franchises turning their attention to undrafted free agency to fill their remaining roster needs, let’s recap the 2021 NFL Draft from the Gators' perspective.

First round, fourth overall: TE Kyle Pitts - Atlanta Falcons

As possibly the best overall player in the draft, Kyle Pitts travels to Atlanta to join a high-powered offensive attack to complement Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in the passing game.

To maximize Matt Ryan’s safety blanket during his career, the Falcons went after a big-bodied pass-catching target to utilize over the middle of the field. Standing at 6-foot-6, 246 pounds, Pitts has shown on numerous occasions he can win one-on-one matchups in the red zone with consistency, allowing the Falcons offense to be more dangerous than ever before.

First round, 20th overall: WR Kadarius Toney - New York Giants

As one of the most electrifying players in all of college football throughout the 2020 season, Kadarius Toney shot up draft boards with his drastic progression from his first three years at Florida.

Toney joins a group of skill position players with high potential for the future, equipped with a mix of youth and experience. With Toney to play alongside Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, John Ross and Sterling Shepard in the receiver room, the Giants are set to improve on their lack of explosiveness in recent years.

Showing a unique ability to make players miss with insane body control, Toney’s elusiveness and lateral quickness pit him as a Y-receiver option for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in what is sure to be a home run hitting offense in the Big Apple.

Second round, 64th overall: QB Kyle Trask - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Selected as the sixth quarterback of the draft, Trask’s turned in near-two seasons of experience and a dominant resume accumulated over that time into a dream come true.

Drafted to the reigning champions, the marriage between Tampa Bay and Trask will start with the Gators record-breaking quarterback returning to the bench — the place he sat for seven years before seeing starting time — behind Tom Brady.

Set to learn from arguably the best quarterback to eveplay the game, Trask sits in a perfect situation to round out the edges of his skillset, slated to be the successor of Brady when his century (or so it feels) of terror on the NFL landscape comes to an inevitable end.

Fourth round, 136th overall: DB Marco Wilson - Arizona Cardinals

As the fourth Gators selected in this year's draft, Wilson provides high upside but a multitude of question marks going into his NFL career.

Despite his notable struggles in the Florida secondary in 2020, Marco Wilson’s upside as an athlete proved to pay dividends for the young defensive back. Dominating at his pro day, Wilson put the NFL scouts in attendance on notice, running a 4.37 40-yard dash while recording a 136-inch broad jump and a 43.5 inch vertical.

Labeled as a safety according to some, Wilson’s athleticism allows him to freely move around the Cardinals secondary if need be. Wilson will likely see time developing behind third-year corner Byron Murphy Jr. and seasoned veterans Robert Alford and Malcolm Butler, but he could find his niche on special teams early on in his career.

Fifth round, 149th overall: K Evan McPherson - Cincinnati Bengals

As the first placekicker selected in the 2021 draft, McPherson capitalized on an uber-successful career at Florida. Splitting kicking duties last year between Randy Bullock (now with the Lions) and Austin Seibert, Cincy struggled to find consistency.

As a result, the search for another kicker to bring in as competition started and topped at the Florida Gators pro day on March 31.

Knocking through a remarkable 21-of-22 field goal attempts at his pro day workout, including one from over 60 yards, McPherson asserted himself to Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons as a potential fix to their kicking woes. He will compete with Seibert for the starting role this offseason.

Fifth round, 165th overall: DB Shawn Davis - Indianapolis Colts

Flashing signs of excellence in 2019 in a lackluster safety group, Davis showed skills of being a momentum-shifting ballhawk in the Gators secondary, culminating in a memorable performance against the Auburn Tigers.

However, in his prove-it year of 2020, Davis struggled to elevate his game, struggling with tackling issues and contributing to Florida’s lapses in coverage on the year.

Drafted to the Colts, Davis is expected to see time on special teams in the early portion of his stay in the NFL. By year two or three, Davis’ development in coverage will dictate his usage in the defense and the longevity of his career.

Fifth round, 173rd overall: DT Tedarrell Slaton - Green Bay Packers

Bringing superb physical intangibles and impressive test numbers, it was only a matter of time before a team elected to take the high potential prospect of Slaton. Standing at 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, Slaton will enter as the heaviest defensive lineman on the Packers roster by a wide margin (with Kenny Clark being next at 315.)

While there is room to improve from a technical standpoint and the opportunity to drop weight to increase his snap count, Slaton has the opportunity to be hole clogging entity in relief of Clark in the middle of the Green Bay defensive line.

Sixth round, 208th overall: OT Stone Forsythe - Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks needed to add protection for their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, especially after the offseason saga the two endured. Coming away with what could be the biggest steal of the Gators selections with Forsythe in the sixth round, the Seahawks added a vastly improved and massive tackle to the mix.

Not allowing a sack throughout the entire 2020 season, Forsythe provides a domineering presence — standing at 6-foot-9, 312 pounds — and ever-increasing mobility to the depth of the Seattle offensive line.

Falling in the draft unexpectedly after an impressive senior campaign and above-average pro day numbers, Forsythe will be groomed to start in a Seattle scheme that prides itself on homegrown offensive lineman.