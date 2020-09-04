Florida Gators OL Earns Praise From QB Coach Brian Johnson, TE Kyle Pitts

For the Gators, this season the changes made along its offensive line will become the focal point of the offense as the weeks progress. Not only has long-time center Nick Buchanan left after graduating, but the team will likely be re-shuffling the remaining offensive line, bringing in graduate-transfer guard Stewart Reese into the fold as well.

Last season, Florida lacked consistency upfront, often holding the team back in the run game while their pass blocking was more successful than not. With that, the team, and head coach Dan Mullen, needed more time in order to figure out a proper configuration, and perhaps now they have.

While Mullen and company have not revealed what the starting offensive line will look like in 2020, there have been clips and videos of at least one potential change in sophomore guard Ethan White playing at center, perhaps adding to his versatility after an encouraging freshman year.

Meanwhile, the standard suggestions for the team's starting offensive tackles include Stone Forsythe and Richard Gouriage, allowing Brett Heggie, White and Reese to command the interior in some configuration. While all of this re-shuffling could get a bit confusing, especially without a proper offseason, Gators quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson says he's seen improvement in the unit.

“I’ve been really impressed with our offensive line," Johnson said via Zoom conference call on Wednesday. "I think Coach Hevesy does a fantastic job. Those guys continue to develop and just creating a bunch of depth. We had a bunch of youth last year, some guys that we redshirted."

While the team may not be as accustomed to the new offensive line configuration, adding another year under the belts of Gouraige and White does allow for some optimism. In general, it takes at least one year within an offensive system for an offensive lineman to fully understand his role and responsibilities.

Taking time to gel is one thing, and it's clear that the veteran presence Heggie, Forsythe and Reese bring is making an impact. Gators tight end Kyle Pitts expanded on what he's seen himself out of the offensive line thus far in training camp, giving great reviews to his teammates.

"I'll say they're making tremendous strides because now they have chemistry I would say," Pitts said via Zoom conference call on Wednesday. "So, things look a little more in sync from last year and I feel like we're better up front."

Last week, Gators head coach Dan Mullen spoke highly of the depth he has on the offensive line this season, saying it is "much deeper" than last season after losing several veterans to graduation and the NFL Draft. Now, Mullen has had an opportunity to have his own players grow and develop within the offense.

"Last year’s group was really young," said Mullen. "I mean, we only lost one senior off of last year’s offensive line and we had Stewart Reese transfer in as a grad transfer. So really that depth, the group that you played last year is back which creates a lot more depth on the offensive line. Plus, some news guys, so it is much deeper.”