Florida Players, Coach Mullen React To SEC East Title, 'It Means a Lot'

The No. 6 Florida Gators reached one of its goals on Saturday, winning the SEC East title and earning a trip to Atlanta to compete in the SEC Championship game.

This season hasn't been easy - not at all, and the No. 6 Florida Gators have overcome adversity to finally reach one of the goals it set out to accomplish from the onset of the season, winning the SEC East, competing for an SEC title in December.

For Gators head coach Dan Mullen, winning championships is the reason he came to Florida, he said following the game, the Gators have an opportunity on Dec. 19 to do just that against the Alabama Crimson Tide who locked up its big in the SEC Championship Game with a 55-17 victory over the LSU Tigers on Saturday.

“It means a lot. I’m a perfectionist. I’m critical of every little detail that goes on during a game, and I’m starting to analyze ways we can get better. [Athletic Director] Scott Stricklin came up and told me to put a smile on my face... because this was what we worked for. I’m thrilled," Mullen said on Saturday after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 31-19 on Saturday.

"I came to Florida to have the opportunity to win championships. That is the reason I came here."

Since Mullen took over as the team's head coach in 2018, Florida has looked to return to the pinnacle of success that is a national title. With a victory over Tennessee yesterday, the Gators are one step closer to doing just that. They've now locked in their bid to take on the Crimson Tide in Atlanta, and are well on their way to seeing all the fruits of their labor.

"Now we’re SEC East champs and we have the opportunity to be SEC champs. That’s what you work for all the time. That’s what we worked for since the day I got here a little over three years ago."

There will be plenty of time to reflect on this season after its conclusion, however, one would be doing the program an injustice if it doesn't mention the team's star quarterback, Heisman-hopeful Kyle Trask. Trask, in his first year as the team's full-time starting quarterback, has reached heights no one could have expected.

While Trask has been a part of one SEC East title in 2016, this will be the first time he has an opportunity to take home the big prize himself, a special feeling and something the team has set out to accomplish since the start of the year.

“It feels amazing," Trask said following the game on Saturday. "That was one of our main goals at the beginning of this season, because in order to do all of the bigger things, you first have to win the East. That was our first main goal and we completed it, so now we are just focused on LSU.”

A humble Trask continues to stay focused on what's immediately in front of him, a game against LSU to finish out the season a week prior to competing in the biggest game of his life.

For Gators defensive back Trey Dean, Mullen has been the glue that has kept the team together, now competing for greatness. An all-SEC schedule brings out the best in a team, working to compete to truly know who is the best of the best within the conference.

"He took the offense and defense and put us together... take it step by step. Now we have an all-SEC schedule, we can really show what we can do," Dean said after the game. "Just from here forth, we’re just going to show them how Florida Gators football is really played.”

The all-SEC schedule wasn't the only adversity the team has faced this season. With the ongoing pandemic caused by the coronavirus, all teams have faced unique challenges. Florida was forced to postpone two games earlier this season due to an outbreak of the virus within the team, but they prevailed.

“It feels very good," Gators receiver Trevon Grimes said following the game on Sunday. "This season, there’s been a lot of adversity having to deal with COVID and COVID tests all the time. Knowing we accomplished our goal at the beginning of the season to win the SEC East, it’s very phenomenal, and knowing we’re getting on the flight home victorious is something we can only dream about. And dreams come true.

"Now we just gotta go out and win the SEC Championship.”