Gators' Kyle Trask Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has been named to yet another watch list for this upcoming season, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list, the team and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced Wednesday.

This will mark Trask's fifth watch list that he has been named to during the offseason, including the Davey O'Brien National QB Watch List, Maxwell Award Watch List, Manning Award Watch List, CFPA National Performer of the Year Watch List and the aforementioned Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.

"The award annually recognizes the nation’s college offensive player of the year who meets the awards criteria - 1.) Born in Texas; 2.) Graduated from a Texas high school; or 3.) Played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college – and encourages student-athletes to succeed on and off the field while having the drive and tenacity to persist and overcome adversity and injury in the pursuit of reaching their goals," the team stated in its release.

Trask grew up and attended high school in Manvel (Tx.) and was recruited to Florida in 2016 after playing only a reserve role for much of his prep career.

Much of the same would come for the Gators quarterback when he ultimately arrived on campus, not earning his first start until last season when then-starting quarterback Feleipe Franks went down due to injury in a game against Kentucky. Trask would then go on to start the remaining games for UF, ultimately leading the team to a New Years Six Bowl game victory over Virginia.

In 2019, Trask completed 237 out of 354 (66.9%) of his passes for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Trask has earned the most watch-list representation for the Gators thus far, with several other Gators earning watch list nods as well, including tight end Kyle Pitts (two lists), linebacker Ventrell Miller (one),  cornerback Kaiir Elam (one), kicker Evan McPherson (one), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (one) and defensive end Dante Lang (one). 

Football

