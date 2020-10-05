As with every week, we are back with another roundup of how Florida's 2021 commits performed in their most-recent high school games.

Getting right into it, Armwood took home another victory 34-6 over Wiregrass Ranch and defensive tackle commit Desmond Watson continues to be a bully in the middle of the trenches.

Watson overpowers the center and uses his leverage to push him back into the backfield, which blows up the run play and leads to a big TFL for the Hawks.

In the second game of his senior season, defensive end commit Justus Boone from Sumter (S.C.) racked up multiple tackles-for-loss and sacks due to his impressive burst off the ball.

Staying on the defensive side of the football, Peters Township safety commit Donovan McMillon also created explosive plays in Peters Township's 28-21 win over Upper St. Clair. The coaches at Peters Township like to use McMillon as a swiss army knife, as he plays on both sides of the ball and even returns kicks, one which he took for a touchdown just last week.

Most recently, McMillon pulled off an unbelievable juke to take out an Upper St. Clair defender, something the Gators are likely happy to see in the open field.

2021 linebacker target Xavien Sorey and his fellow IMG teammates won big against Life Christian, 52-8. Fans will rejoice in seeing what Sorey could potentially bring to the table in Florida's linebackers room. He would be a big, and much-needed addition to the 2021 recruiting class if he were to commit.

In his first high school game of the season, wide receiver commit Trevonte Rucker of Vanguard High School ran back a 50-yard punt for a touchdown. Rucker has faced a variety of challenges throughout the past few months, including surgery, and it is exciting to see him back on the field and healthy.

2021 defensive line prospect Bryce Langston also calls Vanguard High School home and Langston is set to choose between UF and LSU following his most-recent top-two list. Vanguard won the game against their rival Forest, 20-14.

It appears that there has yet to be a date set for a return of Miami HS football, as SI99 prospects, safety Corey Collier Jr. and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. have both been sidelined due to COVID concerns in the Miami area. It is unclear if Miami and its surrounding schools will make an attempt to bring football back, considering the date.