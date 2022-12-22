Former Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard Transfers to Akron

Photo: Lorenzo Lingard; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Former Florida Gators running back Lorenzo Lingard announced the Akron Zips as his transfer destination on Wednesday.

He enters the fold as a sixth-year transfer for Joe Moorehead’s squad after enduring a rough stretch throughout the longevity of his career.

When Lingard initially committed to Florida after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Miami, which were derailed by a significant knee injury, the former five-star prospect patched a considerable hole of depth in a running backs room that failed to land a ball carrier from the high school ranks for two consecutive cycles.

His emergence added depth to the unit behind the likes of Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis heading into the 2020 season. He was slated to assume a role in the offense when those in front of him moved on.

However, instead of rising up the ranks, Lingard consistently sat as a bottom feeder in the room. He was skipped over by younger talent, like Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson, despite his best efforts to break through the apparent glass ceiling.

He saw minimal time in each season with Florida, resulting in his decision to transfer after the year.

His most meaningful workload came against LSU in 2022, where he totaled 16 yards on three carries and seven yards in one catch. Whereas, his most productive game was against FCS Eastern Washington in the same season, where Lingard posted 45 yards on five attempts.

Lingard compiled 150 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries with the Gators over three seasons.

He will now suit up for the Zips in his final year of eligibility looking to resurrect his career in a hurry.

12 of the 18 scholarship Florida players who entered the portal this offseason have identified their transfer destinations thus far: Lingard, tight ends Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) and Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), offensive lineman Joshua Braun (Arkansas), defensive lineman Jalen Lee (LSU), outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III (USF) and Chief Borders (Nebraska), defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), Donovan McMillon (Pittsburgh) and Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska).

