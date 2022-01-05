Florida Gators RB Malik Davis Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Despite being eligible for a sixth year, Florida Gators running back Malik Davis enters his name into the 2022 NFL Draft pool.

Florida Gators running back Malik Davis elected to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility granted by COVID to enter his name into the pool of potential NFL draftees on Monday.

"To the Gator Nation, it has been a long and blessed journey," he said in his Twitter post. "It has been a privilege to put on blue and orange on Saturdays and represent the Gators. There is nothing like running out of that tunnel and being met by 90,000 of the most amazing fans!

"Thank you for the cheers and support you provide in all kinds of weather," Davis continued.

As a true freshman in 2017, Davis produced his most successful campaign in the orange and blue. Accounting for 526 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries in seven-game, Davis would earn honors on the Coaches Freshman All-SEC Team and prevail as a bright spot in Florida's infamous last season under former head coach Jim McElwain's leadership.

Despite his flashes of promise, Davis was stifled by a midseason knee injury he suffered against Georgia. He was forced to take a medical redshirt after being sidelined for most of the 2018 season after going down again with a similar injury.

Once he returned to the field, Davis served in a complementary role in the Gators backfield – alongside the likes of Lamichal Perine and Dameon Pierce (who is slated to be selected in the draft). While he never returned to his freshman season form as a rusher, the Tampa (Fla.) native consistently showcased value as a pass-catcher.

Showing the versatility to make plays as a receiver both from the backfield and split out in the slot, Davis has the intangibles it takes to be a viable third-down running back option at the next level.

That aspect of his game will be his calling card to earn a spot on an NFL roster.

For Florida, the running back room will contain just three occupants going into 2022 with Demarkcus Bowman, NayQuan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard remaining for running backs coach Jabbar Juluke. As a result, Florida may look to target the transfer portal to bring in Louisiana-Lafayette star freshman Montrell Johnson, who entered his name into the portal Tuesday.

Davis joins defensive end Zachary Carter as the only other player to officially declare for the draft. He ends his Gators career with over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns in 45 games.

