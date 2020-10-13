Florida Gators' Running Back Rotation Adds Wrinkles To Offense

While just last season the Florida Gators offense featured primarily one running back in Lamical Perine, this year's running back rotation appears to be much more sophisticated, and deeper, adding an element to the offense that can pay dividends to the offenses' future.

Thus far this season, Florida has been a primarily pass-first team. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has taken the SEC by storm, able to control the offenses' explosion and putting up monster numbers at the same time.

On the year, Trask has completed 74 out of 103 attempts (71.8%) on the year for 996 yards, along with 14 touchdowns and just one interception. The Gators have run the ball 77 times for 394 yards, however, it has all come due to various players, including a three-headed monster at running back that the Florida offense apears to think highly of, at least offensive coordinator Brian Johnson does.

"I think it's good just to keep guys fresh and have the ability to call different things based on their strengths and kind of roll those guys and making sure that we have a fresh body pounding the defense," Johnson told the media on Monday when asked about the rotation at running back this year.

"Coach Knox does a great job with those guys in terms of developing them and getting them to play at a high level, understanding the offense, understanding the scheme and how to apply it to that particular defense of the week, so really solid group."

The three primary ball carries for Florida this season is junior running back Dameon Pierce, redshirt junior Malik Davis, and most recently, redshirt freshman Nay'Quan Wright. All three have had an impact in some way, shape or form this season.

On Saturday against the Texas A & M Aggies, Wright was one of the team's most-productive players, particularly on an 11-play drive late in the second quarter in which put the Gators up 21-17 thanks to a Wright 1-yard touchdown run at the end of it.

Wright ran the football five times for 26 yards on the drive, becoming the lead back for the offense during that drive. With the Gators able to use Wright in a variety of ways, the team could look to lean on him more moving forward. Johnson is a Wright fan, absolutely, and believes he adds a lot to the Gators offense as a redshirt freshman.

"Nay'Quan's a very talented back," said Johnson. "He has a very versatile game. He can run in between the tackles, he can run inside, he can run outside, he can make plays in the passing game. I got a chance to know him really well during the recruiting process, and he's just an unbelievable young man that has a very good head on his shoulders. He knows exactly what he wants. He's very determined and very driven to be a great player. I'm happy we have him on our team."

Along with Wright, the Gators have used Pierce and Davis heavily, but in differnet ways. For Pierce, the team has leaned on the junior running back as a bellcow at times, while using Davis as the team's third-down pass-catching back, something he's excelled at thus far this season.

On the year, Pierce leads the Gators in rushing yards with 130 on 25 attempts, he has also rushed for a touchdown. Davis, returning from a down year in 2019 and multiple injuries in previous years before that, has caught the football eight times for 79 yards, while carrying the football 16 times for 79 yards on the year.

This rotation at running back has left some confused, however, Gators head coach Dan Mullen feels as though it is important for the offenses' success.

"I think we have several guys that can contribute and do different things and run different styles in the game, that work hard and deserve those touches," Mullen told the media on Monday. "I also think when you put different people in, plays hit a little different. I always say that. Plays hit a little different depending on what backs are in the game. We’re not running different plays, but they kind of fit differently and the same with guys running routes and how defenses want to match up with those people are different.

Look for Florida to continue to use a rotation at running back, giving th team different looks, simiarly to how the team uses the quarterback position when both Emory Jones and Trask are available for the game.