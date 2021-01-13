Florida Gators Safety Trey Dean Set to Return in 2021

Yesterday, Florida Gators safety Trey Dean officially announced via social media that he would be returning to Gainesville, and the University of Florida to take part in yet another season with the Gators football team.

While Dean wasn't expected to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, he did have the option to do that, or even transfer, but he decided to continue his path forward with the Gators.

Dean began his post on social media addressing the Gator Nation, stating, "As a young child, my dream was to pursue a career in the NFL and play football for the University of Florida.

"God has allowed the sport of football to take me places I never imagined I could go and experience. Additionally, God has utilized the sport of football to teach me life lessons that moved me closer towards my designed life's purposes. I'm grateful for God's patience and love."

Dean began with Florida in the class of 2018, and has played in 32 games for the university in three seasons accounting for 86 total tackles (54 solos), five tackles-for-loss, three sacks and three interceptions.

"Now it's time for one last ride with the University of Florida Gators in 2021. This will be my year of completion in excellence in all things. This will afford me the opportunity to obtain my degree and elevate my craft into the NFL," Dean said. It is my goal to help lead my team to an SEC Championship and a National Championship while continuing Gods plan. God's work is not finished."



Over the past two seasons, Dean has played in a variety of roles for the Gators' defense. Most recently, he was tasked with playing as a reserve safety, often playing due to injuries within the secondary in 2020.

Rather than transferring to another university, Dean will have an opportunity within the Florida defense to become a full-time starter on the backend, particularly with multiple Florida defenders, such as Shawn Davis and Marco Wilson declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.