2020 Florida Gators Season in Review: Safeties

Often criticized, the Florida Gators' safety situation in 2020 left much to be desired, but how did they actually fare?

Last season, the Florida Gators defense was the most-criticized unit in the program, as was defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. But, no aspect of the defense was criticized more than its secondary, specifically with the safety position.

Shortly following the season, the Gators moved on from safeties coach Ron English. This came after his unit disappointed throughout the season, allowing far too many explosive plays and giving up too many passing yards against even the marginalist of opponents.

On the year, the Gators ranked 9th in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game at 259.6. In total yards allowed per game, the Gators ranked 7th, giving up 404.7 yards per game. While their total yardage allowed was middle of the pack, the team gave up far too many explosive plays with very little answers to give as they continued through the year.

In 2020, the Gators utilized four safeties primarily, including Donovan Stiner, Trey Dean III, Shawn Davis and freshman Rashad Torrence II. Davis hinted that he is off to the 2021 NFL Draft shortly after the season, and Stiner, as a true senior, has not officially announced whether or not he intends to remain at Florida for yet another season.

Both Davis and Stiner were used as the primary starters in Grantham's defense, but neither were overly successful, at least against the pass.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stiner allowed 10 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns on the year, while Davis allowed 11 receptions for 143 yards and four touchdowns. Davis added two interceptions, too.

As backups, Dean and Torrence appeared to have greater success. Dean allowed nine receptions for 83 yards and zero touchdowns, while Torrence allowed just four receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown.

"So, you know, if you go back and look at those, we have to eliminate that," Grantham said shortly prior to the team's game against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

"I think that from a situational standpoint it’s kind of interesting that we’ve actually played better third down defense this year than last year but it’s maybe not showing up to people that way, but our third down percentages have been better. To me it’s just about there’s a discipline involved in the game and we have to play cleaner."

In 2020, the Gators ranked 72nd in the FBS in third-down defense percentage, allowing 41.1% to be converted. In 2019, the Gators allowed 41.14% of third downs to be converted, so while there was a not-noticeable difference, there was a bit of one dating back to the 2019 season.

Florida continuously played sloppy, appearing to lack discipline and were poor communicators throughout the season as a collective pass defense. While the safeties took the share of the blame, with reason, it was the entire defense that will carry the brunt of it throughout the offseason, heading into the 2021 season.

Moving forward, the Gators will need to hope its young players such as Torrence, and incoming freshmen Corey Collier Jr., and Donovan McMillon can capitalize on their opportunities, as there will be plenty. While Florida has not yet named a safeties coach, the team did hire former Auburn defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff in an undisclosed assistant position, and could hire another defensive coach shortly.

Regardless, the Gators must address the safety position in 2021, and they'll need to do so quickly as to not continue falling behind on defense within the SEC.