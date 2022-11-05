Florida Gators Stymie Texas A&M Offense in Second Half to Triumph 41-24

The Florida Gators traveled to College Station on Saturday to take on the reeling Texas A&M Aggies. Despite the daunting task the 12th man can provide, Florida wasn't phased as quarterback Anthony Richardson led Florida to a vital fifth victory of the season, 41-24.

After a high-scoring affair in the first half, which featured just two punts (one by each squad), Florida took control of the game firmly in the final 30 minutes.

To open the second half, the Gators turned a corner defensively to force a three-and-out for the first time on the day. Getting the ball in positive territory due to a 28-yard punt return by Xzavier Henderson to the A&M 40, Florida went 40 yards in two plays to retake the lead they held on and off in the first 30 minutes.

The Gators' quick scoring drive began with a strike from Richardson to Ricky Pearsall down the right sideline for a gain of 21 yards. The Florida signal caller — who has struggled as a passer at points this season but was operating at a high level — dropped back for his second pass in a row looking toward the opposite sideline.

Targeting Ja'Quavion Fraziars on a fade route on the goal line, Richardson put the ball perfectly on Fraziars' back shoulder. Fraziars hauled it in with one hand to take a 27-24 lead early in the third quarter.

Florida scored once again two possessions later to extend their lead, as Richardson sifted through the pressure in his face to find true freshman wideout Caleb Douglas in the end zone for six.

Richardson finished 17-for-28 for 201 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 78 yards and two scores on the ground

Billy Napier's squad took a ten-point lead there, and it didn't look back.

However, while the first half was a testament to the offense's ability to keep Florida alive amid a struggling defensive effort, the second half told a different story. The Gators' defense answered the challenge coming out of the halftime break to hold Jimbo Fisher's offense scoreless in the second half.

The halftime adjustments by Patrick Toney and his staff provided relief for the second week in a row.

Florida created traditional stops and forced two second-half turnovers to roll over A&M despite heading into the contest as underdogs.

Defensive end Princely Umanmielen strip-sacked quarterback Haynes King following a disheartening missed 28-yard field goal by kicker Adam Mihalek to swing the momentum fully back in Florida's favor in the early fourth quarter. Edge rusher Lloyd Summerall III recovered the fumble on the Florida 26-yard line.

After a three-and-out, Florida forced another turnover to get the ball again in plus-territory as edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland hit King in the pocket to force the football free for linebacker Amari Burney to pounce on.

Although the Gators failed to capitalize on each, it limited A&M's attempts to claw back in from their double-digit deficit until it was too late.

Running back Montrell Johnson put an exclamation point on the afternoon with 1:21 remaining.

As a result, the Aggies drop their fifth straight game for the first time since 1980 while Florida snaps their two-game skid to climb back over .500 and pick up its first SEC road win since the 2020 season.

The Gators will return home to host the South Carolina Gamecocks next Saturday at 4 p.m. ET looking to become bowl eligible in year one of Napier's tenure in Gainesville.

