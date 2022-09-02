Florida Gators Announce Four Captains For Season-Opener Against Utah

The Florida Gators announced two offensive and two defensive starters Anthony Richardson, Nay'Quan Wright, Gervon Dexter and Ventrell Miller as the team's week one captains on Friday.

The players in the mix come as no surprise given the excess of talent, experience and leadership — both positionally and the team as a whole — the group carries. There are 81 career appearances between sixth-year senior linebacker Miller, junior defensive lineman Dexter and redshirt sophomore running back Wright and each have assumed a major role as a veteran presence in their unit this offseason.

This year's unrivaled signal-caller is the only odd man out from the on-field experience category.

However, Richardson, who steps into the starting role at quarterback with just one start under his belt, has embraced his role as a leader this offseason. While he used to solely by example, he said he understands that it can only go so far. Despite being a relatively quiet individual, he's begun to find his voice within the Florida locker room as he gears up for his first season with the reins of the offense.

"Overall, I'm proud of my growth as a leader," Richardson said Wednesday. "I'm trying to keep making that stride so when it's time for me to go on in life and be a father, I'll know how to handle things that are on my plate.

"At first, I was a lead-by-example type of guy, but I noticed after a while that wasn't enough. Being able to speak now, that's something I'm improving on. Now, I think I have a big voice and people listen to what I say."

While at most programs, the captains are set in stone prior to the year, Gators head coach Billy Napier shared that it will be a revolving door based on performance and leadership throughout the year. The captains will be named before Tuesday's practice each week. Then, at the end of the 2022 season, Napier will look to the players to vote on next year's year-long captains.

"We wait until the season's over and then we let the players vote and really observe the entire body of work. I think the season is where leadership emerges."

The Gators kick off their season in The Swamp against Utah at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

