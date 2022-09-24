Tennessee Star WR Cedric Tillman Ruled Out vs. Florida Gators

The Tennessee Volunteers are going to be short handed against the Florida Gators on Saturday as star wide receiver Cedric Tillman is officially ruled out of the contest due to a lingering ankle injury, according to ESPN.

The wideout came into week limited due to the injury he suffered in the first half against Akron, but the Vols kept the door open for him to suit up against Florida.

On Saturday morning, that door closed.

Tillman has played a significant role in the nation’s top five offense — averaging over 50 points per game — with 17 receptions, 246 yards and one touchdown, good for second-best in each category this season.

He entered the year as the most productive returning wideout in the conference, and is a valuable piece to the high-powered downfield passing attack Josh Heupel runs offensively.

His explosiveness, exemplified by his average target coming at 16.5 yards down field so far this year, is not easily replaceable for the program attempting to rid itself of Florida’s stranglehold on the series.

Jalen Hyatt — the team’s leading pass catcher out of the slot — Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton will be expected to carry the load as options for quarterback Hendon Hooker.

The Gators have injury concerns of their own for a vital member of the defensive unit in linebacker Ventrell Miller, who missed last week with a lower body injury of his own. He was listed as questionable on the midweek injury report and is considered a game time decision.

The Gators will face off against the Volunteers in the first ranked matchup between the SEC East foes since 2017. Kickoff is at 3:30 pm ET on CBS.

