Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M: Game Predictions and Takes!

Each Friday, the Sports Illustrated-AllGators staff will provide predictions and pre-game analysis before the Florida Gators take on their weekly opponent.

We have decided to tally prediction records as the season goes on. These are purely based on Gators' win/loss predictions, and not factoring in the spread. With that, each of our contributors has gotten off to an undefeated start for the 2020 season.

This week, Florida heads to College Station, Texas this week for its first ranked matchup of the season. The No. 4 Gators will take on the No. 21 Texas A & M Aggies on Saturday at noon, on ESPN. Despite being the toughest opponent of the year thus far, and going on the road, our staff is once again confident that the Gators will exit with a victory.

Zach Goodall (2-0):

I think this game will be closer than some folks are letting on.

For one, a win against No. 4 Florida would be a massive tone-setter for Jimbo Fisher in his third year at Texas A & M, after what's been a disappointing first two years of his 10-year, $75 million, fully guaranteed contract. Against what's been a struggling defense to put it lightly, the Aggies are capable of putting up points.

Not as many as Florida, though. A & M's defense has allowed nearly 10.5 yards per passing attempt as quarterbacks are completing 71.4% of their passes. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and his expansive arsenal of weapons have to be licking their chops. Pick your poison: Kyle Pitts and/or Kadarius Toney have themselves a big day, depending on how much attention is put on Pitts by the Aggies' defense.

Score: Florida 38, Texas A & M 33

Demetrius Harvey (2-0):

The Florida Gators will face a tough task this Saturday against the Texas A & M Aggies. A matchup that will ultimately be Florida's toughest opponent thus far this season. The last time Florida faced off against Texas A & M was in 2017, a game in which came down to the wire. Ultimately, this game could come down to the wire too due to the explosiveness of the quarterbacks on both sides of the football, for different reasons.



The Gators will have a tough time containing veteran quarterback Kellen Mond, but will ultimately live by the arm of their own quarterback in Kyle Trask.

Score: Florida 42, Texas A & M 37



Graham Marsh (2-0):

I like a shootout here, Big-12 style. Texas A & M quarterback Kellen Mond has had his struggles, but he still threw for three touchdowns against Alabama this week while the Gators’ safety room is a massive concern.

Otherwise, Kyle Trask and Co. should have a huge day, huge enough to win a big game on the road. TAMU is young in the secondary and won't be able to keep up with Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, and Trevon Grimes all game long. I'm predicting a Big-12 style loss for the former Big-12 team.

Score: Florida 52, Texas A & M 45

Donovan Keiser (2-0):

Once again, Florida will ride the Kyle Connection to victory as Trask will throw all over one of the worst secondaries in the SEC. Florida should move the ball with ease, as the Gators run game has been very solid despite relying on the pass in the first two games.

The Gators defense will have to be on lockdown against Kellen Mond and Florida will have to get creative on defense to get pressure on the senior. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham should open his playbook a bit more as he gets more comfortable with his personnel, especially if Brad Stewart Jr. can make an impact at STAR.

Although the line has bounced around between 6.5 and 7, Florida should cover after the defense gets some late stops to keep A & M out of the game til triple zeros hit the clock.

Score: Florida 34, Texas A & M 24

Brandon Carroll (2-0):

Throughout two weeks of the season, Florida is averaging 44.5 points per game and is thriving by way of "Kyle-to-Kyle". Just a week removed from allowing 435 passing yards to Alabama QB Mac Jones, the Texas A & M defense is set to be picked apart by the Gators dynamic offensive air attack. Needing to find a groove in the run game, however, Dameon Pierce should get a significant amount of touches, especially in the second half, as Dan Mullen and Co. look to establish themselves in that department for the future against the 22nd ranked rushing defense in the nation.

Like in recent weeks, the Gators could find themselves falter due to lackluster play defensively. To avoid that, Florida needs to increase its efficiency in stopping the run game—limiting misses tackles against a talented A & M running back tandem—and take away the middle of the field from Kellen Mond to utilize big-bodied tight end Jalen Wydermyer. With Mond likely to provide multiple turnover opportunities to Florida throughout the game, the Gators can take advantage of those moments to pull away from a talented yet consistently underperforming A & M squad.

Score: Florida 41, Texas A & M 27

Michael Knauff (2-0):

The Gators will probably find themselves in a good 'ole fashioned shootout when they take the field in College Station.

I don’t think either defense will have much of an answer for either offense, and the score could get out of hand quickly. The only thing that will give Florida an advantage is, surprisingly, their pass rush. If Zachary Carter can continue to push the pocket, and Brenton Cox Jr. establishes himself as a more consistent force off the edge, it could be enough to get Kellen Mond off his spot and limit some Texas A & M drives.

Kyle Trask will throw for over 350 yards and Kadarius Toney will make his name known nationally with a 100+ yard receiving game and a pair of scores.

Score: Florida 48, Texas A & M 35