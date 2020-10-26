Florida Gators To Don Blue Throwback Helmets Against Missouri

Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

One of the most-anticipated uniform combinations will be donned by the Florida Gators this weekend as the team announced it will be wearing throwback blue helmets in its Oct. 31 game against Missouri on Saturday night.

Last season, the Gators sported throwback uniforms from the 1960s to pay homage to the 1965 team, however, according to Gators Uniform Tracker Florida opted to delay its use of the 1963-65 team helmets which sported an all-blue helmet with stripes down the middle. This is the first time the stripe combination will be showcased.

The last time Florida wore its throwback uniforms would come in 2019 against Auburn, though Florida wore white throwback helmets. Now, against Missouri fans can get their wish in seeing one of the most-iconic helmet/jersey combinations that Florida has had in its vault for all of these years.

The Gators are set to play against Missouri three weeks after their loss against Texas A & M in Week 3 due to a COVID-19 outbreak that forced a large number of players into quarantine. According to the university and Gators head coach Dan Mullen, who also tested positive during the two-week time period, Florida had 32 players test positive in the month of October including 19 cases in the initial outbreak.

Florida expects to practice this week while re-acclimating those who have been ill over the mandatory quarantine period, however, it is not yet known who will be returning to play this week. Mullen is expected to speak with the media later today to address all things Gators football, including how he and his team are doing following a two-week unexpected break.

