Report: Former Gators HC Urban Meyer "Expects To Land" With Jaguars

The former Florida Gators head coach could be back in the coaching ranks soon, this time, the NFL.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jacksonville Jaguars have "shown interest" in former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer, and the current TV analyst for Fox Sports has told people he's close with that he "expects to land" with the Jaguars as the team's next head coach.

"The team has shown interest in former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who has been lining up a staff and telling people he's close to in the football community that he expects to land in Jacksonville, per sources," Rapoport writes.

The Jaguars are currently in the midst of one of its worst seasons in history, currently on a 14-game losing streak. They've already fired their long-time general manager in Dave Caldwell, and while a decision has yet to officially be made on current head coach Doug Marrone, all signs are pointing to a change there too after the season ends on Sunday.

Last week, Jacksonville locked in the first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the potential to draft one of the best prospects to enter the draft in years in Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Meyer, 56, has never coached in the NFL before, however, he has had long - and successful - stints with the Gators (2005-10) and, most recently, with the Ohio State Buckeyes (2012-18). He currently boasts a 187-32 record as a head coach in college football with Florida, Ohio State, Utah and Bowling Green.

With the Gators, Meyer won two BCS National Championships (2006 and 2008). Citing his family and personal health, Meyer would retire from coaching for two years following the 2010 season at Florida. In 2012, Meyer returned to coaching, bringing a national title to Ohio State in 2014.

For health reasons, Meyer would once again retire from coaching in 2018, leading to the team's current coach in Ryan Day taking over.

Currently, Meyer is an analyst for Fox Sports, appearing weekly on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff pre-game show.