Gators LB Ventrell Miller Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

After clinching the SEC East title, the No. 6 Florida Gators continue to get some love, this time with SEC honors.

The Florida Gators are heading into this week as the SEC East champions after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, sweeping the East. Now, they'll be represented in other ways around the conference after Ventrell Miller was presented with the SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor.

Miller, a redshirt junior, has been instrumental for the Gators' defense this season as the leader on the defensive front seven. Against the Volunteers on Saturday, Miller led the team in tackles with 12, accounting for eight solos on the day. Miller was also able to net one sack, pass breakup and tackle-for-loss during the team's 31-19 victory.

On Saturday, the Gators limited the Volunteers to just 94 rushing yards with Miller leading the way in stopping the Tennessee offense.

This is the second SEC Defensive Player of the Week award for Miller and the 10th honor from the conference for the Gators this season.

“I think Ventrell is really a credit to the program in general," Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said in October when speaking about Miller.

"If you look at tape of when he first started playing and we were first here and you look at the kind of guy he is now, the kind of leader he is now, the way his body has changed, the physicality in which he plays, that really speaks volumes to what the program’s all about.

"He’s a guy that’s embraced the program. He’s embraced being a leader. We’re going to expect him to give us the kind of leadership needed to do the things we want to do this year.”

The Gators will continue to attack teams with heavy pressure with its front seven and Miller is a key contributor to that, attacking downhill against the run and playing the pass as the Gators' defensive line pressures the quarterback. Moving forward, Miller will continue to be a key contributor for the Gators' defense, especially if they want to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 19 in the SEC Championship game.