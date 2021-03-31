Watch: Kyle Pitts Posts 4.44 40 Yard Dash at Florida Gators Pro Day

Photo: Kyle Pitts; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

The 2021 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching and the Florida Gators pro day is in full effect today with some of the top prospects participating. Namely, scout's eyes are on projected top ten pick in tight end Kyle Pitts.

Impressing throughout his Florida career due to his length and athleticism, Pitts consistently showcased a large catch radius and ability to create yards after the catch to record 12 touchdowns and a long reception of 71 yards in 2020. As a result of that athletcism, the expectations for the dominant pass catcher’s pro day were high — and he did not disappoint.

Measurements & Testing Numbers

Height: 6-foot-5 5/8

Weight: 245-pounds

Hand size: 10 5/8 inches

Arm: 33 4/8 inches

Wingspan: 83 3/8 inches

40-yard dash: 4.44

Bench Press: 22 reps

Vertical: 33 1/2 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet 9 inches (129 inches)

Coming into the day, there was not much Pitts could do that would have seen his draft stock move upward as a borderline top-five pick at the moment.

However, by posting impressive measurables and testing numbers, Pitts solidified his standing as a near-guaranteed top ten - maybe even top five - draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Specifically, pairing his absurd wingspan measurement that ranks the best of any tight end ever by over half an inch paired with his blazing 40-yard dash time for someone his size, Pitts provided scouts and fans the assurance that taking him with a high draft pick was not a reach.

The versatility that he imposes on the field was shown via his numbers on Wednesday, posting an unofficial 4.44 40 just days after recording a 4.46 in a video that surfaced on social media. Something Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen said "Pitts is a special, special player. Someone is going to have a lot of fun moving him around at the next level."

Overall, Pitts' 4.44 time ranks top five all-time for tight ends behind Evan Engram (4.42) and in front of Rob Housler (4.46), an incredible feat for the guy many are considering a generational talent.