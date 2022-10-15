Florida Gators X-Factor vs. LSU: Red Zone Offense

Photo: Anthony Richardson and Montrell Johnson; Credit: Zach Goodall

This series usually consists of players who have the capability to be a difference maker for the Florida Gators against whichever opponent they face that given week. As I've said before, it would be remiss not to include Anthony Richardson as the perpetual X-Factor for Florida this season.

His play in the six contests to open up the season indicates that. And while it would be the easy route to make him our first repeat key contributor for the monumental contest against LSU, that isn't the direction we've decided is the best to encapsulate the matchup with the Tigers.

Instead, while Richardson is still a major piece to the puzzle, it's a specific part of the offense that earns the nod.

Ranking No. 70 in the nation in red zone offense, Florida has been just below average in their ability to punch the ball in when they reach the red area of the field so far this season.

Despite the presence of a stout rushing game that contains two of the top yards per carry leaders in the SEC — with running back Montrell Johnson at No. 2 (eight yards per carry) and Trevor Etienne at No. 3 (6.8 yards per carry) — the Gators evident struggle when they cross inside their opponent's 20-yard line brings trouble on any Saturday that they perform.

Stalling out on promising drives to then elect to kick field goals is not a winning recipe; however, it's a norm through six weeks.

Going into the weekend against an evenly matched LSU squad, it's imperative that the Gators capitalize on the opportunities they create for themselves to put seven points on the board when they arise.

As a result, this week's All Gators X-Factor is Florida's red zone offense. Florida's ability to move the football shouldn't be a problem, although the Tigers' defense is the strength of Brian Kelly's first squad in Baton Rouge.

However, ranking No. 34 in the nation in red zone defense, their propensity to create stops when it matters is the calling card to the unit's success this season. On the flip side, Florida has converted 23 red zone possessions into just 13 touchdowns this season. It's a strength on weakness that, on paper, gives LSU a significant edge in this contest. The switch must turn on today by pulling out all the stops to hit home for six.

How does Florida do that?

While that is a multifaceted question, the best way to answer it is for Florida to play an efficient red zone offense by running the football to then build for the play-action pass.

With the aforementioned numbers of two of their lead backs — who have both jumped former starter Nay'Quan Wright on the depth chart to assume their rightful roles given the production of each — there is little reason not to give them opportunities to succeed.

Johnson brings a rare rushing style of power and breakaway ability to aid an already explosive offensive attack when operating at full capacity. Etienne, in his early time at Florida, shows the burst and elusiveness needed to win on the outside of defenses at various points on the field.

As a result, it's important for Florida to establish itself on the ground when the field shortens. Not only does pounding the ball down the Tigers' throats give them the best opportunity to cross the goal line, but it sets up the play-action passing game for Richardson.

Relieving the pressure that's put on him to be a true pocket passer can allow for designed rollouts and moving pockets. Receivers like Ricky Pearsall, Justin Shorter, Xzavier Henderson and Keon Zipperer should get open through the air for Florida to punch the ball in, while Richardson can make plays using his legs as he has at multiple points this season.

If Florida can maintain its ability to score the football in the red zone when the Gators get down into that area, the game's outcome should bode in their favor.

Even if they cannot do so in the traditional three downs, I get the feeling there will be no reluctance to embrace the "Scared Money Don't Make Money" mantra and go for it in goal-to-go situations.

