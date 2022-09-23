Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Tennessee: Running Game

Photo: Montrell Johnson; Credit; Alex Shepherd

The Gators' life in the SEC East is on the line in their second conference game of the season on Saturday.

After falling to Kentucky at home in week two, Florida’s back is against the wall as any chance they have remained afloat in the SEC East’s race for Atlanta hinges on their ability to take down No. 11 Tennessee on the road.

The players understand that fact and are preparing as such.

For Florida to contend with the high-powered attack that Tennessee brings to the table, not only will Patrick Toney’s defensive unit have to be game, but the Gators rushing attack will be the vital aspect of the contest.

All Gators is billing the Gators rushing attack as this week’s X-Factor for the first top 25 matchup between these two storied programs since 2017.

In 16 of the last 19 matchups between Tennessee and Florida, the winner of the rushing battle walked out of the contest victorious. That could yet again be the case in 2022, especially if Florida is to reign supreme.

The aforementioned skills of the Tennessee offense present a significant issue to opposing teams due to the explosiveness and tempo in which they operate. Attempting to run a play every 18 seconds — and averaging one every 20.5 seconds this season — the Vols can hurt their opposition early and often by wearing out the defense to open up holes down the field in the passing game.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker gives the Vols the perfect piece in that system to tick at a high level. He’s accounted for 37 touchdowns through the air in his two years in Knoxville to pair with just three inceptions. His productivity and ball security make sure difficult to force the Tennessee offense off their game even when the possession fails to result in a touchdown.

Florida is ready to combat that tempo. That comes with running the ball efficiently in high volume.

Through three games, Florida has shown a borderline elite rushing attack but has failed to incorporate the run as often as outsiders (including myself) believe they should.

Running the ball 99 times thus far on 176 total offensive plays, the Gators are accounting for 6.4 yards per carry, good for fifth-best in the nation. However, that’s come despite no rusher eclipsing the double-digit carry mark since week one.

Head coach Billy Napier will likely change that this weekend.

Tennessee is currently a top 20 rushing defense, but the Florida attack is unlike the ones they’ve seen from Ball State, Pitt and Akron to begin the year.

Containing a three-headed monster consisting of veteran back Nay’Quan Wright, a sophomore transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette Montrell Johnson — the sixth-leading rusher in the SEC with 240 yards despite the relative lack of carries — and true freshman back Trevor Etienne, the Gators rushing productivity numbers rank with the highest in the nation.

Factor in the capabilities of starting signal caller Anthony Richardson — who could receive more freedom as a rusher after being limited in back-to-back poor performances — and the Gators' impressive jump in discipline and push on the offensive line, Florida presents the exact strengths needed to combat the Volunteers.

They’ve combined for 636 yards and eight touchdowns despite a noticeable lack of relative volume for a successful unit.

If Florida is comfortable toting the rock throughout the game in Knoxville — executing their intentions to play keep away from the well-oiled machine the Volunteers call an offense — the probability of knocking off the No. 11 team in the country will grow exponentially.

If not, it could be a long afternoon listening to Rocky Top for Napier and Co. in their first trip to Neyland Stadium.

