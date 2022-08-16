Skip to main content

Former Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts Makes NFL Top 100 For Rookie Season

Former Gators tight end and No. 4 overall draft pick in 2021 Kyle Pitts lived up to the expectations as a rookie, coming in at No. 91 on the NFL Top 100.

The man coined as a "Unicorn" made his mark in year one. 

Former Florida and current Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts added an impressive honor to his list of accomplishments on Monday by landing at No. 91 on the player-voted NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022 list.

As the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts was labeled as a potential generational talent at the tight end position due to his 4.4 speed at 6-foot-6, 246 pounds. 

His contributions at the University of Florida helped significantly remodel what teams regard as a prototypical tight end prospect, along with Raiders TE Darren Waller, who he drew comparisons to coming out of college. Straying away from the bulky, traditional blocking tight ends that operated as extensions of the offensive line, franchises around the NFL have begun to search for added weapons in the passing game.

Pitts lived up to the expectations he garnered for himself coming out of college as a rookie, ranking No. 7 in receptions and No. 3 in yards for his position last season.

The campaign culminated in a Pro Bowl selection.

Providing a number one option for quarterback Matt Ryan — who has since moved on to Indianapolis — Pitts accounted for 68 receptions, 1,026 yards and one score in his rookie season. While he didn't have the scoring success many believed he would bring to the table, he made the departure of longtime Falcons wideout star Julio Jones easier for the offense to stomach.

Pitts will look to continue his on-field success this season as the Falcons undergo a personnel overhaul offensively. His production in the red zone will be the place for him to take the next step.

The Falcons' regular season kicks off at home on September 11 against the Saints.

