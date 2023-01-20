Former Florida WR Daejon Reynolds Transfers to Pittsburgh

Photo: Daejon Reynolds; Credit: Zach Goodall

Former Gators wide receiver Daejon Reynolds transferred to Pittsburgh to continue his collegiate career for Pat Narduzzi's Panthers on Thursday, All Gators can confirm.

He heads north with three years of eligibility remaining.

Despite serving in a reserve role for most of his career, Reynolds emerged into a prominent role due to injuries suffered at the position for Florida down the stretch of the 2022 season.

Against Vanderbilt, the Springfield, Ill., native produced a career-high day in which he accounted for eight receptions, 165 yards and two scores against the Commodores. He was integral to the Gators' comeback attempts in that game, although UF fell short of Vandy on the road for the first time since 1988.

However, seeing his role limited with the return of other starters for the season finale against Florida State, Reynolds elected to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 30.

He leaves Gainesville having caught 12 balls for 239 yards and two touchdowns in nine appearances over two years.

Now, he joins former Florida safety Donovan McMillon at Pitt.

Reynolds is the 21st Gators' transfer to find a new home this offseason. He joins running backs Nay'Quan Wright (USF) and Lorenzo Lingard (Akron), wide receiver Trent Whittemore (UCF), tight ends Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) and Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), offensive linemen Michael Tarquin (USC), Yousef Murgharbil (Colorado) and Joshua Braun (Arkansas), defensive lineman Jalen Lee (LSU), outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III (USF), Chief Borders (Nebraska) and David Reese (Cal), inside linebacker Diwun Black (Temple), defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), McMillon (Pittsburgh), Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple), Tre'Vez Johnson (Missouri) and Jordan Young (Cincinnati) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska).

Guard Ethan White is the only uncommitted former scholarship player remaining in the portal from Florida as the winter window closes.

