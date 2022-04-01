Photo: Gage Wilcox; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Billy Napier's offense traditionally utilizes quite a bit of 12-personnel groupings, relying on two tight ends to serve both as pass-catchers and blockers.

But as Napier has installed his offense with the Florida Gators, injuries at the tight end position have presented a major problem.

Reports broke last week that redshirt sophomore Jonathan Odom and redshirt freshman Nick Elksnis will miss the remainder of spring camp due to shoulder injuries. To make matters worse, Napier shared on Thursday that redshirt freshman tight end Gage Wilcox suffered an injury in practice that has effectively ended his football career.

"He's injured and it's going to be season, or really, a career-ending injury for him," Napier said of Wilcox after the team's first spring scrimmage. "Very unfortunate for Gage, but certainly while he was here with us he did a fantastic job. It's certainly tough, but it's part of the game."

Wilcox enrolled at Florida as a member of the 2021 signing class alongside Elksnis. The Tampa-area native appeared in two games as a true freshman, against South Florida and UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl, and ended up redshirting.

Due to the long list of injuries at the position, the Gators have moved several players to tight end in redshirt senior defensive linemen Dante Zanders and Griffin McDowell, as well as walk-on outside linebacker Noah Keeter and a long snapper. Although Napier did not confirm which long snapper made the move, it's worth noting that redshirt freshman Rocco Underwood played the position successfully in high school.

Zanders, in particular, has impressed Napier amid the transition to the position he originally enrolled at UF to play.

"I think Zanders has moved from defensive line to tight end and has really done well," Napier shared. "There's no question in my mind that he not only is going to be able to play, but I think the guy can do his job. So, he has been a godsend to some degree relative to his ability. He's really bright, he's picked it up quickly and he's able to go out there and execute."

Napier explained that the coaching staff had foreseen depth issues being a problem at tight end before any injuries occurred, which led to the signings of 2022 tight end recruits Tony Livingston, Hayden Hansen and Arlis Boardingham.

