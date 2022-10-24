Florida, Georgia Jointly Address Future Negotiations of Rivalry Game

Noting the importance of the tradition, despite the amplification of rumors and comments from coaches suggesting that the schools could be moving away from one, the University of Florida and the University of Georgia released a joint statement on Monday regarding the scheduling of future games in one of the SEC's most heated rivalries.

There will be several elements to the negotiations between Florida, Georgia and the City of Jacksonville, Fla. when it comes time to re-assess the contract regarding the rivalry's neutral site location, not limited to tradition and also including conference expansion and economics.

"The annual game between our two universities is an important tradition. At this time, both programs are focused on our current seasons. Typically both schools begin conversations regarding future games in the series as the last contracted game nears. We anticipate following that timeline. When those discussions take place, we will consider a multitude of factors, including tradition, finances, future SEC scheduling models with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, and what is best for both schools’ football programs overall." - University of Florida and University of Georgia representatives, per release.

The matchup has taken place at what is now TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. since 1933 with two exceptions in 1994 and 1995. The active agreement to host the game between the City of Jacksonville and the two programs, agreed upon and unanimously approved by the Jacksonville City Council in 2021, runs through the 2023 season with a two-year option to extend the contract through the 2025 season.

The deadline to pick up the option and extend the contract for another two years is in June 2023.

That deadline is now of greater significance with the future location of the rivalry in question and considering the programs' intentions of discussing the matter ahead of next season's matchup, within the final year of the agreement.

Beginning this season and through next, Florida and Georgia will receive $1.25 million from the city for playing the game at the neutral site. Each school was compensated $400,000 upon the latest contract extension for the discontinuation of placing about 6,000 seats in the North End Zone for the annual matchup, according to News4Jax.

The decision to not install additional seating was made "to increase the fan experience and for COVID-19 concerns" in 2021, per the Jacksonville Daily Record. It is unknown if the seating change is considered permanent.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has, on several occasions, plead to move the game from Jacksonville to both Florida and Georgia's campuses for the purposes of recruiting. It was reported by On3 Sports in August that, for the first time, Georgia will delegate tickets for recruits and their families as the home team for the matchup in 2022.

Gators head coach Billy Napier, acknowledging the development as a significant agreement between the programs, believes it could provide precedent for both squads to host recruiting visitors for the game in years to come if the contest is to remain in Jacksonville.

"Maybe that's the case. There is no question that game day and in particular, these types of games create recruiting opportunities," Napier remarked on Monday. "This environment, this experience for a player, can have a significant impact on a player's decision.

"So I mean, I completely understand what Kirby is saying. Every other year he's missing out on what he knows will be a fantastic venue and game day experience. It being right down the road, for both teams to some degree, there is some advantages and disadvantages here. But I think we'll continue to put our heads together, not only the coaching staff but the administrations.

"But I think [since] 1933 the game has been played in Jacksonville, so a lot of history and tradition there."

The No. 1, 7-0 (4-0 SEC) Bulldogs will "host" the Gators (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET this Saturday in Jacksonville.

