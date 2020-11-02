SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Another Two Georgia Bulldogs Out vs. Florida Gators

Zach Goodall

After learning that starting safety Richard LeCounte III would not play against the Florida Gators following a motorcycle accident, another two Georgia Bulldogs will reportedly Saturday's rivalry game and extended time due to injuries.

Starting defensive tackle Jordan Davis will miss, at least, the next three weeks with an elbow injury suffered against Kentucky this past weekend, according to Dawgs247. Defensive tackle Julian Rochester also tore his ACL against the Wildcats, his second ACL tear in as many years, and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

Davis, a true junior, has started in 17 of his 33 games including five starts this season at nose tackle. Davis doesn't stuff the box score, as he has just 12 tackles this year, but rather he tends to open gaps by taking on double-teams for linebackers to make big plays in the backfield.

Rochester, a fifth-year senior, has played in 51 career games, tallying 103 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He started against Kentucky as well as versus Alabama in week four.

Preparing for the game that most likely determines the SEC East champion this year, this slew of unfortunate injuries couldn't have come at a worse time for Georgia. The Bulldogs own the No. 13 defense in the NCAA and will be down two significant starters, plus a spot starter/quality depth piece in Rochester, against the No. 15 offense in college football.

The Bulldogs also saw linebacker Quay Walker, who made his first start of the season against UK, go down with an injury that is likely to keep him out against Florida, Dwags247 also reported. Starting safety Lewis Cine left the game as well, but "has a chance to play" against UF, according to the report.

Florida and Georgia are scheduled to kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., at 3:30 P.M. on Saturday.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Florida Gators Suspended vs. Georgia for Fight, Mullen Fined

Punishment from the league office has rolled in after the Florida Gators and Misssouri Tigers' halftime brawl on Saturday night.

Zach Goodall

Florida vs. Georgia Will Be 'Personal' for Brenton Cox Jr.

The Florida Gators edge rusher will face his former team for the first time.

Zach Goodall

The Good, Better, and the Best from Florida vs. Missouri

In a revised rendition of the good, the bad, and the ugly, we take a look at the good, better, and the best from the Gators dismantling of Missouri.

Brandon Carroll

Georgia Safety Richard LeCounte Won't Play vs. Florida Following Accident

The Georgia Bulldogs will be without star safety Richard LeCounte when they face off against the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Demetrius Harvey

Five Key Takeaways From Florida's 41-17 Dismantling of Missouri

What were our biggest takeaways from Florida's 41-17 victory over Missouri.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Sit At No. 8 In Coaches Poll and AP Top 25

Here are both the Coaches and AP Poll for week nine of the college football season. The Gators sit at No. 8 in both poll before the Georgia game in Jacksonville.

Graham Marsh

Around the SEC: How the Rest of the League Fared in Week 6

What happened around the conference during week six of SEC play?

michaelknauff

Torrence: Communication 'Was Great' In Gators New-Look Secondary

After their victory over Missouri, true freshman defensive back Rashad Torrence II praised Florida's secondary for communication in the absence of multiple starters.

Brandon Carroll

Dan Mullen Describes Florida's Halftime Brawl with Missouri

What the heck happened at halftime between the Florida Gators and Missouri Tigers?

Zach Goodall

Sources: Multiple Florida Gators Starters, Key Depth Out vs. Missouri

The Florida Gators will be without several starters and key players against Missouri on Saturday.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall