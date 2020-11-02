Another Two Georgia Bulldogs Out vs. Florida Gators

After learning that starting safety Richard LeCounte III would not play against the Florida Gators following a motorcycle accident, another two Georgia Bulldogs will reportedly Saturday's rivalry game and extended time due to injuries.

Starting defensive tackle Jordan Davis will miss, at least, the next three weeks with an elbow injury suffered against Kentucky this past weekend, according to Dawgs247. Defensive tackle Julian Rochester also tore his ACL against the Wildcats, his second ACL tear in as many years, and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

Davis, a true junior, has started in 17 of his 33 games including five starts this season at nose tackle. Davis doesn't stuff the box score, as he has just 12 tackles this year, but rather he tends to open gaps by taking on double-teams for linebackers to make big plays in the backfield.

Rochester, a fifth-year senior, has played in 51 career games, tallying 103 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He started against Kentucky as well as versus Alabama in week four.

Preparing for the game that most likely determines the SEC East champion this year, this slew of unfortunate injuries couldn't have come at a worse time for Georgia. The Bulldogs own the No. 13 defense in the NCAA and will be down two significant starters, plus a spot starter/quality depth piece in Rochester, against the No. 15 offense in college football.

The Bulldogs also saw linebacker Quay Walker, who made his first start of the season against UK, go down with an injury that is likely to keep him out against Florida, Dwags247 also reported. Starting safety Lewis Cine left the game as well, but "has a chance to play" against UF, according to the report.

Florida and Georgia are scheduled to kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., at 3:30 P.M. on Saturday.