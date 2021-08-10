'An Actual Beast,' Dexter Gaining Comfort in Gators Defense

Settling in at a new position, Gervon Dexter is gaining comfort entering year two in the Florida Gators defense.

Photo: Gervon Dexter; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

Gervon Dexter is entering the fourth year of playing football in his life. You wouldn't know that by looking at him, understanding his development or talking to his teammates.

Dexter, a sophomore defensive tackle for the Florida Gators, only played two years of football in high school for Lake Wales (Fla.). Despite his lack of experience, Dexter was a five-star prospect in the class of 2020 and took the field for over 250 defensive snaps as a true freshman, putting together 20 tackles, half a sack, two tackles for loss and an interception.

Now, entering year two and enduring his first entire offseason program, the 6-foot-6, 303-pound tackle is expanding his game physically and mentally, while preparing to become a key figure in UF's front seven.

"I had a very, very good spring on the part of just getting better and staying consistent," Dexter told media on Tuesday. "That's just what I'm focusing on right now, just being consistent on learning. Like a lot of people know, I haven’t been playing football that long so my thing is just learning new things every day and just putting that into my game"

Although he's a young football mind, Dexter's development has been extremely impressive. He began earning reps at nose tackle in the spring, a position he feels most comfortable at, after playing defensive end and three-technique tackle in 2020.

"The nose position is a lot simpler to me just because you literally come off the ball and beat the center snapping," said Dexter. "I feel like that’s been a blessing for me to just get right there and just know – a lot of times when you come in as a young guy, you don’t know all these plays and just everything going through your head. You’ve got to move here and move there.

"I feel like when you’re playing against the center, it’s just one man in front of you and just beat him. That’s where I’ve been having a lot of success at.”

His teammates agree, heaping praise about his transition throughout the summer. Auburn defensive tackle transfer Daquan Newkirk specifically, who was brought in this year not only to produce but also take younger players under his wing, has been quite impressed by Dexter in his short time knowing the prospect who grew up not too far from his hometown of Orlando.

"It’s crazy," Newkirk exclaimed. “I don’t want to boost him up too much, but Gervon is an actual beast. This guy is a massive, massive man. Like, I know he’s a boy, but he’s a massive man. He can do a lot of things. I try to coach him up a lot."

As the Florida Gators retool their defense following a disappointing campaign, ranking No. 9 in the SEC in yards allowed per game (257.5) and No. 8 in points allowed per game (30.8), expectations are high for Dexter as he prepares to step into a larger role.

Newkirk, as well as Penn State transfer Antonio Valentino, will fill in along the interior in order to allow Florida to continue developing their younger defensive linemen. Dexter still has room to grow as a football player, but appears ready to join Newkirk and Valentino in the first-team rotation following an impressive offseason.

“Honestly I feel a lot more comfortable," Dexter said. "Now I think just me being in there early as a freshman was a blessing because now I know what to expect coming into this year.”

