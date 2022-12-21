Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz To Transfer to Florida

All Gators can confirm that rising fifth-year senior quarterback Graham Mertz intends to transfer from Wisconsin to Florida.

Mertz's imminent transfer to Florida was first reported by G. Allan Taylor of The Athletic.

Having redshirted his true freshman season and utilized his COVID-19 year, Mertz maintains two seasons of college eligibility.

Florida entered the offseason understanding its need to acquire an experienced passer from the transfer portal after 2022 starting signal-caller Anthony Richardson entered the upcoming NFL Draft and backup Jalen Kitna's December dismissal from the team following his November arrest.

Mertz quickly emerged as a target, visiting the Gators on Dec. 10 after announcing that he would enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

Mertz started at quarterback for the Badgers over the last three seasons, compiling a completion percentage of 59.1, 5,332 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions along the way.

A true pocket passer, Mertz is credited with negative 21 rushing yards in his career due to sacks taken. However, he has scored eight touchdowns on the ground, and he produced a career-long rush of 24 yards during the 2020 season.

A consensus four-star prospect in the class of 2019, Mertz signed with Wisconsin over offers from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame after his high school career at Mission (Kan.) Blue Valley North.

Mertz is expected to compete with rising fourth-year redshirt sophomore Jack Miller III for Florida's starting signal-caller role in 2023 while elite class of 2023 quarterback commit Jaden Rashada develops behind the scenes. However, Mertz's starting experience should give him a leg up on the competition.

