Gator Great Danny Wuerffel Set to Host 11th Annual Desire Cup

One of the Florida Gators' all-time greats will be hosting a charity event that will contribute towards benefiting Desire Street Ministries.

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

Announced earlier today, Gator Great Danny Wuerffel and Wuerffel Foundation is set to host the 11th annual Desire Cup "Rivalry for a Cause" benefitting Desire Street Ministries.

The Desire Cup will be held on Oct. 28-29 in Sea Island, Ga. where Wuerffel, and other Florida and Georgia legends are set to compete in a friendly gold competition for a good cause.

All proceeds will go towards and directly impact the mission and needs of Desire Street Ministries. Desire Street Ministries sets out to invest in lasting change for neighborhoods that are underserved.

"We are excited to continue our tradition of joining together in rivalry to give back to a greater cause,” said Wuerffel.

“The storied rivalry between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs continues on, and so too does Desire Street’s commitment to revitalizing communities. It’s such a joy to channel the spirit of competition into greater service and we hope that you will join us this October.”

The competition is set to include other celebrities, including University of Florida legend, Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier, along with University of Georgia legend and College Football Hall of Famer Vince Dooley and sports broadcaster Laura Rutledge.

The cup is set to take place just prior to the Gators' matchup against Georgia in the annual Florida-Georgia game hosted in Jacksonville (Fla.) on Oct. 30.

"As a very special moment in the evening, a football signed by children from the Donaldsonville Recreation Center for Kids in Louisiana will be auctioned off," the foundation said in its release earlier today.

"Wuerffel kept the ball in his office as a memento from his time spent volunteering at the Center in 2007, and as a reminder of the value present in every human being. A marquee auction item since 2011, the football is auctioned off annually at each Desire Cup Gala and has raised nearly $200,000 toward Desire Street’s mission."