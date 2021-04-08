Gator Great Fred Taylor to Be Inducted into Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

The Florida Gators will be represented in the upcoming Senior Bowl Hall of Fame class. Gator Great Fred Taylor will be one of five inducted.

Today, the Reese's Senior Bowl announced its 2021 Hall of Fame class. Among them was Gator Great, legendary running back Fred Taylor, who would play for Florida from 1995 to 1997.

“My experience at the Senior Bowl was a great end to my college experience and also my first glimpse into the NFL," Taylor said via the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame press release.

"It was awesome being coached by NFL staffs and it was an honor to compete with the top seniors in college football. I had many lasting friendships that were made over the course of the week. The experience was priceless. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to play in the Senior Bowl and honored to be selected to the game’s Hall of Fame”.

Taylor, who would go on to be selected 9th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 1998 NFL Draft had a storied career both collegiately and in the NFL. During his time at Florida, Taylor appeared in 38 games, tallying 3,075 yards on 537 carries for an average of 5.7 yards-per-attempt. He added 31 touchdowns.

While the Gators have had some prolific running backs during its history, Taylor ranked fifth in career rushing yards and touchdowns.

Along with Taylor, Southen Mississippi's Patrick Surtain, Central Michigan's Joe Staley, Miami's Reggie Wayne and California's Cameron Jordan will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Wednesday, June 23.

Taylor's career would be just beginning following his participation in the Senior Bowl prior to his selection into the NFL.

He would go on to become the Jaguars' all-time leading rusher, rushing for a total of 11,271 yards in 11 years in Jacksonville. In his career, Taylor would rush for 11,271 yards after spending two years with the New England Patriots, rushing for 424 yards.

He ranks 17th all-time in rushing yards in NFL history. He is is the only HOF-eligible player in the top 17 to not be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.