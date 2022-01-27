Report: Former Gators Interim HC Greg Knox Hired by Buffalo

Greg Knox is the first offensive assistant from Dan Mullen's Florida Gators coaching staff to land on his feet elsewhere.

Photo: Greg Knox; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The University of Buffalo is hiring former Florida Gators running backs coach, special teams coordinator and interim head coach Greg Knox as its running backs coach and assistant special teams coach, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Knox, 58, spent the entirety of Dan Mullen's tenure on UF's staff as an assistant coach, and took over as the team's leader upon Mullen's firing in November. Knox compiled a 1-1 record as the Gators' interim head coach, with a victory over Florida State and a loss to UCF in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl.

Knox worked alongside Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist at Mississippi State in 2016, under Mullen.

The Gators, now led by head coach Biilly Napier, replaced Knox with Jabbar Juluke as the team's running backs coach and with Chris Couch as Florida's "Gamechanger coordinator," a unique label for the role of special teams assistant, which Couch will fill from an analyst position rather than as an on-field coach.

Knox joins former UF linebackers coach Christian Robinson (Auburn), cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar (Temple) and safeties coach Wesley McGriff (Louisville) to find new gigs since being dismissed by Florida. He is the first former offensive assistant to do so.

