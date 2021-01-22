Florida Gators Hire Jules Montinar as Assistant Coach, Per Report

Photo credit: University of South Florida athletic association

After weeks of searching, the Florida Gators have finally found the final piece of their 2021 coaching staff.

Following a parting of ways from cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray and safeties coach Ron English, UF first hired former Auburn defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff to an unspecified position on the coaching staff. Now, Florida has added former USF cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator Jules Montinar to its staff, per Swamp247.

Florida has yet to announce Montinar's hiring, so it remains unclear as to which positions he and McGriff will coach officially. Both will work with the secondary.

Montinar joined USF's coaching staff under new head coach Jeff Scott in January 2020, after spending time as a defensive quality control assistant at Georgia in 2019. He previously worked at Texas State, James Madison, Alabama, Purdue, and Eastern Kentucky as a coaching assistant. Montinar was a graduate assistant at Alabama, working along with Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. He began his playing career at West Virginia before transferring to Eastern Kentucky.

Known for his work as a recruiter, Montinar earned 247Sports’ 2017 Sun Belt Recruiter of the Year honors for his work at Texas State. Montinar was born in Naples, Fla., and has spent the last two seasons recruiting in Florida and Georgia particularly.

South Florida owned the No. 60 passing defense in the NCAA in 2020, allowing 229.1 yards per game, compared to Florida's No. 100 ranking, giving up 257.5 yards through the air per contest.