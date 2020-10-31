Florida Gators Inactive List vs. the Missouri Tigers

Below, you can find the No. 10 Florida Gators (2-1) list of inactive players for tonight's contest against the Missouri Tigers (2-2), which has just kicked off at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

3 Marco Wilson

6 Shawn Davis

12 CJ McWilliams

13 Donovan Stiner

14 Quincy Lenton

19 Evan McPherson

21 Ethan Pouncey

24 Avery Helm

25 Chester Kimbrough

32 Mordecai McDaniel

34 Lacedrick Brunson

47 Austin Perry

66 Jaelin Humphries

75 TJ Moore

77 Ethan White

This game marks Florida's return to the field after a COVID-19 outbreak within the team led to mass quarantining, and a current tally of 37 players testing positive for coronavirus this month.

As Sports Illustrated-AllGators reported earlier today, four starters in Wilson, Davis, Stiner, and McPherson will miss the game along with several key depth pieces. Rashad Torrence II and Trey Dean III will start at safety in place of Davis and Stiner, while Brad Stewart Jr. will replace Wilson and Chris Howard will step in for McPherson.

Senior defensive tackle Kyree Campbell returns to game action after missing the first three contests for undisclosed reasons. Defensive end Khris Bogle, who was out against Texas A & M, has also returned to the lineup.

It's also worth noting that backup quarterback Emory Jones will return to action after missing the last two games with an apparent wrist injury. Jones could be seen warming up with the quarterbacks before the game with a small brace on his wrist, which replaced a much bigger brace seen on social media earlier in the season.

Projected starting offensive lineman Ethan White has yet to return from a knee injury that has held him out of the season to date.