Florida Gators Inactive List vs. the Missouri Tigers

Zach Goodall

Below, you can find the No. 10 Florida Gators (2-1) list of inactive players for tonight's contest against the Missouri Tigers (2-2), which has just kicked off at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

3 Marco Wilson
6 Shawn Davis
12 CJ McWilliams
13 Donovan Stiner
14 Quincy Lenton
19 Evan McPherson
21 Ethan Pouncey
24 Avery Helm
25 Chester Kimbrough
32 Mordecai McDaniel
34 Lacedrick Brunson
47 Austin Perry
66 Jaelin Humphries
75 TJ Moore
77 Ethan White

This game marks Florida's return to the field after a COVID-19 outbreak within the team led to mass quarantining, and a current tally of 37 players testing positive for coronavirus this month.

As Sports Illustrated-AllGators reported earlier today, four starters in Wilson, Davis, Stiner, and McPherson will miss the game along with several key depth pieces. Rashad Torrence II and Trey Dean III will start at safety in place of Davis and Stiner, while Brad Stewart Jr. will replace Wilson and Chris Howard will step in for McPherson.

Senior defensive tackle Kyree Campbell returns to game action after missing the first three contests for undisclosed reasons. Defensive end Khris Bogle, who was out against Texas A&M, has also returned to the lineup.

It's also worth noting that backup quarterback Emory Jones will return to action after missing the last two games with an apparent wrist injury. Jones could be seen warming up with the quarterbacks before the game with a small brace on his wrist, which replaced a much bigger brace seen on social media earlier in the season.

Projected starting offensive lineman Ethan White has yet to return from a knee injury that has held him out of the season to date.

