Gators Midweek Injury Report: Five Players Out, Dean to Return vs. Missouri

Photo: Trey Dean III; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators have ruled five players out against the Missouri Tigers in Week 6, while two players have been listed as questionable for the matchup.

The Gators' midweek injury report for Week 6 can be found below:

QB Jack Miller III (upper body/thumb) - questionable

(upper body/thumb) - questionable TE Nick Elksnis (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out TE Arlis Boardingham (upper body) - questionable

(upper body) - questionable OT Michael Tarquin (lower body) - out

(lower body) - out LB Diwun Black (lower body) - out

(lower body) - out LS Marco Ortiz (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out Walk-on LB Kenny Anyaehie (lower body) - out

Safety Trey Dean III (lower body) was removed from the injury report after missing UF's Week 5 contest with the Eastern Washington Eagles and will resume his starting role. True freshman Kamari Wilson and sophomore Donovan McMillon filled in for Dean against the Eagles and are expected to continue earning snaps.

While Miller continues to inch closer to a return to play, his previously projected role of backup quarterback may no longer be up for grabs. Redshirt freshman Jalen Kitna has impressed the coaching staff in Miller's absence and shined in his career debut against Eastern Washington this past weekend, completing 8-of-12 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Redshirt freshman Austin Barber will continue to start in place of Tarquin at right tackle while redshirt freshman Rocco Underwood will remain in place of Ortiz.

