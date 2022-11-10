Gators Midweek Injury Report: Two Starters Questionable vs. South Carolina

Wide receiver Justin Shorter remains questionable entering Week 11 and is joined by another Gators' offensive starter with the same designation on Florida's injury report ahead of Saturday's game against South Carolina.

You can find Florida's Week 11 injury report below.

WR Justin Shorter (lower body) - questionable

(lower body) - questionable WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out TE Keon Zipperer (lower body) - out

(lower body) - out TE Nick Elksnis (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out TE Arlis Boardingham (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out OL Ethan White (upper body) - questionable

(upper body) - questionable CB Devin Moore (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out K Trey Smack (lower body) - out

(lower body) - out LS Marco Ortiz (upper body) - out

Shorter was as questionable prior to Florida's matchup with Texas A&M in Week 10 and did not end up taking the field against the Aggies. Head coach Billy Napier shared on Wednesday that Shorter has been on a "pitch count" in practice this week.

One of Shorter's backups, Ja'Quavion Fraziars, debuted on the injury report this week with a "significant" shoulder injury, per Napier. Freshman Caleb Douglas, who has scored two touchdowns this season, will namely see his role elevated in Week 11 and potentially beyond.

Starting left guard Ethan White was placed on the injury report this week and is questionable with an upper-body injury. If he can't play in Week 11, Richie Leonard IV would be expected to step in as a starter against the Gamecocks.

Linebackers Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams (lower body) and Diwun Black (lower body) were both removed from the report after missing last week's game. Black was originally placed on the report in Week 6.

Tight end Keon Zipperer did not play in Week 10, either, and his return to the field is "pretty much to be determined based off of his rehab and recovery right now," Napier said last Wednesday.

Moore, who has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since the Missouri game in Week 6, previously announced that he underwent surgery for his wound. Napier said in Week 10 that he's "hopeful that we’ll have [Moore] back for the offseason program and spring practice.”

Ortiz, who has been out since suffering his injury in Week 1, entered the transfer portal in Week 9, leading redshirt freshman Rocco Underwood to firmly grasp the role of starting long snapper.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.