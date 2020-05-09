Florida Gators Offensive Lineman Issiah Walker Transfers to Miami

Florida Gators freshman offensive tackle Issiah Walker has announced that he will be transferring back home to Miami. Walker had previously entered the NCAA transfer portal on May 4th.

A four-star offensive lineman out of Norland (Miami, Fla.), Walker will be returning home after enrolling at the University of Florida in January. There is no public reason as to why Walker entered the NCAA transfer portal, as Walker refused to comment on the situation on a Tuesday night Instagram live stream.

Considered the No. 15 offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class by the 247Sports Composite, Walker was expected to develop into one of Florida's starting offensive tackles early in his career. However, Florida also signed offensive tackles Joshua Braun and Gerald Mincey in the same class, so Walker's potential will be missed more than a need for bodies at the position.

The Gators also return 2019 starters Stone Forsythe and Jean Delance, as well as seasoned guard/tackle Richard Gouraige and rising sophomore Michael Tarquin.

Florida has secured commitments from offensive tackles Javonte Gardner and George Jackson in the 2021 recruiting class, and are continuing to pursue more prospects at the position.

Walker, an SI-All American, should be expected to compete for early playing time at Miami, whenever he is able to take the field. The 6-4, 309 lb. offensive tackle will have to apply for a waiver in order to gain immediate eligibility in 2020.

His departure falls in line with a rough stretch of recruiting news for UF over the past couple of weeks. 2021 wide receiver Brashard Smith (Palmetto - Miami, Fla.) decommitted from the class on May 1st, and Booker T. Washington (Miami, Fla.) 2021 receiver prospect Jacorey Brooks committed to Alabama over Florida on May 8th.