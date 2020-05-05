What Does Issiah Walker's Decision to Transfer Mean for the Gators?

In one of the most bizarre springs in college football history, the Florida Gators will have to overcome yet another seemingly unexpected obstacle.

Yesterday, a report surfaced that currently-enrolled freshman offensive line prospect, Issiah Walker, will be entering the transfer portal ahead of the 2020 season. There has been no reasoning for the transfer reported, however, the Gators will need to move forward without him.

The Gators will have a few options in handling the situation. While Walker, a four-star prospect, was slated to play a major role with the Gators in either 2020 or beyond, the team does have a couple of intriguing offensive tackle prospects currently on the roster already.

Entering 2020, the Gators are slated to have four-star offensive tackle Joshua Bruan, 6-foot-6, 356-pounds, a bowling ball who has shown great athleticism in high school, even playing tennis for a time. Bruan certainly packs a punch and will be an asset for the Gators down the line whether that is to be at tackle or guard.

Due to his versatility at the position, Bruan presents an ideal placeholder for their position, especially with Walker slated to be off the roster at some point. Over the past several months, the Gators have lost two offensive linemen to the transfer portal, including offensive lineman Chris Bleich during the season. The Gators responded by giving then-freshman offensive lineman Ethan White playing time.

Bruan is one of the more powerful recruits the Gators will have entering the 2020 season. A ready-made frame to compete at the highest level of collegiate competition, it would not be a surprise to see him get playing time early on in his career. Throwing around 356 pounds of weight against anyone will make an impact.

For an offensive lineman, experience at the position is key and luckily for Braun, he has been enrolled at the university, able to take advice from Gators offensive line coach John Hevesy. He even practiced with the team prior to the Orange Bowl. In any event, Braun would have had a leg-up on walker heading into the 2020 fall camp.

Another 2020 commit at the offensive tackle position is three-star Gerald Mincey. Mincey has yet to enroll, unlike Braun, however, he should be able to add depth at the position, especially with Walker slated to leave the university in the near future.

Mincey, 6-foot-5, 320 pounds while not as versatile as Bruan, still has a good trajectory at tackle and has the size and power to efficiently make the jump early on in his collegiate career. Hailing from Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.), Mincey was offered by the Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats, ultimately choosing Florida over both.

If, or when, Walker officially transfers, the Gators will have an additional offensive line spot to fill entering the 2020 season.

This could bring in a variety of options including any potential graduate transfers. While the team has not reportedly been involved in talks regarding any graduate-transfer student-athletes as of right now, Gators head coach Dan Mullen has not been shy about wanting to go that route in the past.

The Gators will have to make plans heading into next year, however, not all is lost along their offensive line due to Walker's potential transfer.