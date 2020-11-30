Florida Gators RB Iverson Clement Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida Gators redshirt sophomore running back Iverson Clement has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Clement, a consensus four-star recruit from Rancocas Valley Regional (Mount Holly, N.J.), logged 94 yards on 12 carries during his two years and some change with the Gators.

Despite fashing on the rare occasion he could take the field at Florida, Clement was always overshadowed by other talents. We didn't hear his name called much beyond a 41-yard carry against UT-Martin throughtout the 2019 season despite a poor Gators' rushing attack, as Lamical Perine emerged as a work-horse, pass-catching back.

The 2020 season has seen UF step even further away from its old run-game dominance, typically splitting reps between Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis, and Nay'Quan Wright, giving each a rather slim workload with all three factoring into the passing game as well. This season, Clement has only been able to muster five mop-up duty carries for 29 yards.

Pair those three backs holding remaining eligibility with the recent transfers of consensus five-star running backs Lorenzo Lingard and Demarkcus Bowman into the program, and it becomes clear to see why Clement has decided to look elsewhere.

Clement offers slight defensive back experience as well, if his next school were to be interested. Clement played safety (and all over the field) in high school and even took practice reps at the position for Florida in the past due to injuries at the position. He's also logged 75 career special teams snaps, per Pro Football Focus.