New Gators Kicker Jace Christmann Placed on Award Watch List

New Gators kicker Jace Christmann was placed on the 2021 Lou Groza Award watch list.

New Florida Gators kicker Jace Christmann has yet to attempt a kick in practice or on the game field in orange and blue, but continues to earn national recognition for his skill-set.

Christmann was named to the Lou Groza Trophy Watch List on Wednesday, which is awarded to the nation's top kicker annually.

Christmann announced his transfer from Mississippi State to Florida following the 2020-21 season and enrolled at UF as a graduate student this summer. He is expected to compete with redshirt senior Chris Howard for the Gators' starting placekicker gig in fall camp.

Despite not having the starting role locked down, however, Christmann certainly carries an impressive résumé into Florida's football program. Christmann joined MSU as a walk-on under UF's current coaching staff and earned starting duties as a redshirt freshman under head coach Dan Mullen.

In over three years of playing time, Christmann connected on 32-of-40 field goal attempts and 127-of-128 extra-point attempts for the Bulldogs.

However, Christmann would lose his grip on the starting role in 2020 after new head coach Mike Leach welcomed Arizona State transfer Brandon Ruiz. Christmann would only appear in two games and attempted five extra points, ultimately leading to his transfer from the program to utilize his final year of eligibility with a coaching staff that he is familiar with.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators recruiting, football and basketball. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.